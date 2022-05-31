WICHITA — The Louisburg Wildcats placed third in the Class 4A state track and field meet.

It is the second team trophy in a row for the Wildcats, who won the state title last season.

The Louisburg boys posted 67 points to take third in the team standings during the two-day meet held at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.

Andale won the team title with 92 points. Chanute was runner-up with 71 points.

The Louisburg Wildcats nearly swept the 110-meter high hurdles, finishing first, second and fourth.

Tom Koontz ran a time of 14.61 seconds for first place. Mason Dobbins ran a personal-record time of 15.0 for runner-up. Nathan Apple also ran his best time of the season, finishing fourth in 15.11.

Koontz ran a school-record time of 38.98 for first place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Caden Caplinger cleared 14 feet, 6 inches for first place in the pole vault. Caplinger did not have a single miss in the event until the bar was raised to 15 feet.

Maggie Kauk won three state medals for the Paola Lady Panthers, including gold in the long jump. Kauk won the long jump with a leap of 17-10. She had a mark of 36-1 for third place in the triple jump. Kauk placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.72.

Caden Rhamy won gold for the Paola Panthers in the shot put with a mark of 57-0.5. Rhamy was runner-up in the discus with a mark of 160.

Lady Cat Delaney Wright won three state medals. Wright struck silver in the 400-meter dash, finishing second in 59.52. She placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.51. Wright had a leap of 16-2.75 for fifth place in the long jump.

Wright wrapped up her prep track and field career with 10 state medals and three state championships.

Bree Allen won three state medals, leading the Prairie View Lady Buffalos to fifth place in Class 3A with 30 points. Allen posted 20 of the 30 points.

Allen placed second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:54. She was third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25. Allen was third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:23.

Class 4A

Boys

Bronze

Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, had a personal record throw of 183-5 for third place in the javelin.

State Medalists

4X400 — Louisburg Wildcats Hunter Heinrich, Colyer Wingfield, Ethan Ptacek and Koontz placed fourth with a time of 3:30

200 — Dobbins, Louisburg, placed fifth with a time of 23.78

1,600 — Jaden Vohs, Louisburg, placed sixth in 4:36

4X100 — Dobbins, Caplinger, Ptacek and Koontz, Louisburg, ran a time of 44.05 for sixth place

4x800 — Hayden Ross, Jerynce Brings Plenty, Heinrich and Vohs ran a time of 8:32 for seventh place.

400 — Ptacek, Louisburg, finished eighth with a time of 51.4.

110 hurdles — Brayden Whitehurst, Paola, eighth, 15.92

State Qualifiers

Long jump — Wingfield, Louisburg, just missed the medal stand, placing ninth.

High jump — Dobbins, Louisburg, finished ninth, missing out on a medal by one place.

3,200 — Brings Plenty, Louisburg, 10th

4x800 — Paola Panthers, 10th

4x400 — Paola, 12th

Discus — Grant Celano, Paola, 12th

800 — Tanner Petillo, Paola, 13th

300 hurdles — Landon Taylor, Paola, 13th

200 — Cooper Hipp, Louisburg, 15th

Javelin — Brody Stewart, Paola, 15th

Shot put — Wade Enman, Paola, 16th

Girls

Runner-Up

Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola, had a mark of 140-6 for second place in the javelin.

Bronze

Corinna McMullen, Louisburg, closed out her high school track and field career with a throw of 117-4 for third place in the discus.

The Paola Lady Panthers placed third in the 4x100-meter relay in 50.52.

State Medalists

400 — Emma Lohse, Louisburg, placed fourth in 12.49 seconds in a race where second through fourth was a difference of just hundredths of a second

Shot put — Kena Leonard, Paola, fourth, 37-11

Pole vault — Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, cleared 10-0 for fifth place.

Discus — Jade Meade, Paola, sixth, 108-8

1,600 — Emma Vohs, Louisburg, was seventh in 5:42

Javelin — Katie Elpers had a personal record mark of 122-1 for seventh place.

3,200 — Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, broke her own school record in the 3,200, running a time of 12:28.98 for seventh place.

300 hurdles — Maddie Pitzer, Paola, seventh, 49.54

100 hurdles — Pitzer, Paola, eighth, 16.37

State Qualifiers

Shot put — Kate Ediger, Paola, just missed a state medal, placing ninth

200 — Lohse, Louisburg, just missed a medal, placing ninth

4x400 — Mackenzie Rooney, Vohs, Lohse and Wright, Louisburg, 10th place

1,600 — Hazel Downum, Paola, 10th

Discus — Ediger, Paola, 11th

Long jump — Taryn Marcum, Paola, 12th

100 hurdles — Kylee Slyter, Paola, 13th

300 hurdles — Slyter, Paola, 13th

100 — Anna Phillips, Paola, 14th

Triple jump — Marcum. Paola, 14th

300 hurdles — Rooney, Louisburg, 15th

Javelin — Meade, Paola, 15th

Class 3A

Girls

State Medalists

100-meter hurdles — Maddie Baker, Prairie View, fourth, 15.79

4x400 — Prairie View Lady Buffalos, fifth

400 — Kinley Baker, Prairie View, eighth, 1:02.53

State Qualifiers

Pole vault — Jane Hough, Prairie View, 10th

4x100 — Prairie View Lady Buffalos, 13th

1,600 — Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, 14th

100 — Kinley Baker, Prairie View, 15th

200 — Jessica Petric, Prairie View, 15th

Javelin — Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, 15th

Boys

State Qualifiers

3,200 — Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, 14th

1,600 — Hebert, Osawatomie, 15th

800 — Hebert, Osawatomie, 16th

Class 5A

Girls

Runner-Up

Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 3,200-meter run, crossing the finish line in 11:05. Lahner placed second in the 800-meter run in 2:20. She was third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:11. She ran a leg on the Lady Broncos fifth-place 4x800-meter relay.

Lady Bronco Margo Todd placed second in the discus with a mark of 130-8. She was sixth in the shot put with a mark of 36-5.

State Medalists

4x800 — Addison Bond, Payton Hines, Legacy Murphy and Lahner, Spring Hill, fifth, 10:13

Shot put — Avery Feeback, Spring Hill, eighth, 35-7.75

State Qualifiers

4x100 — Logan Kilbey, Gavyn Hurley, Payton Vogelbacher, Adelyn Bauer, Spring Hill, missed a state medal by one place, finishing ninth

Pole vault — Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, 11th

200 — Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, 12th; Hurley, Lady Broncos, 16th

100 — Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, 13th

Long jump — Kilbey, Spring Hill, 13th; Hurley, 14th

4x400 — Bond, Murphy, Bauer, Hurley, Kilbey, Lady Broncos, 14th

Triple jump — Kilbey, Spring Hill, 14th

Discus — Kaylee Oakes, Lady Broncos, 14th

Shot put — Kenzie Rios, Spring Hill, 14th

3,200 — Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, 15th

High jump — Jenna Weber, Lady Broncos

Boys

Runner-up

Collin Rooney, Spring Hill, was second in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.05.

Rooney ran a time of 39.84 for second place in the 300-meter hurdles. He ran a leg on the Broncos seventh-place 4x400-meter relay team.

State Medalists

4x100 — Jack Gisel, Alex Gisel, Luke Bunker, Jackson Torrez and Rooney, Spring Hill, sixth, 43.62

200 — Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, seventh, 23.54

4x400 — Carter Meade, Garrah Bauer, Seth Oberkrom, Koen Ottenschnieder and Knowlton, Broncos, seventh, 3:27.47

State Qualifiers

100 — Knowlton, Spring Hill, just missed a medal, placing ninth in the preliminaries

Discus — Aidan Palmer, Spring Hill, 10th

Long jump — Daniel Mitchell, Broncos, 10th

Javelin — Joseph Dickie, Spring Hill, 10th

400 — Bunker, Spring Hill, 13th

110 hurdles — Cody Hockett, Spring Hill, 14th

Triple jump — Meade, Spring Hill, 14th

Shot put — Carter Meek, Spring Hill, 15th

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

Trending Videos