EUDORA – The Louisburg Wildcats put their best foot forward to start the Class 4A substate playoff game on the road against Eudora.
Louisburg outscored Eudora 12-10 in the opening frame Wednesday, March 2.
Eudora won each of the next three quarters on its way to a 17-point, 47-30, victory. Defense set the tone as the Cardinals held the Wildcats to nine points or less in three of the four quarters.
The Cardinals rallied with a 12-3 second-quarter run and took control of the game. Eudora held a 12-9 edge in the third quarter and a 13-6 advantage in the final frame.
Louisburg, the 16th seed, finished the season with a record of 5-16. Eudora, the top seed in the bracket, improved to 17-3.
Seniors Isaac Guetterman, Carson Kern, Maverick Rockers, Hunter Rogers and Michael Seuferling played in their final high school basketball game for the Louisburg Wildcats.
“This senior group has had a great career,” Louisburg coach Ty Pfannestiel said. “They had a magical run to the state championship game as juniors and played incredibly tough this year.
“They are a hard-working group that put in a lot of work in the off-season,” he said. “They made their community very proud this year by how they carried themselves on the court. We will definitely miss this group.”
Rockers led the Wildcats with nine points. Sueferling added eight points.
Colyer Wingfield finished with seven points. Mack Newell and Guetterman also scored.
