OTTAWA – The Louisburg Wildcats won their sixth straight game, grounding the Ottawa Cyclones in a commanding 44-0 shutout Friday, Oct. 14.
Louisburg has not lost a game since the season opener against Heritage in Rodgers, Ark. The Wildcats improved to 6-1 with the victory.
The Wildcat defense returned a fumble for a touchdown and set up another score with a fumble recovery. Louisburg simply would not let Ottawa move the football in a defensive gem for the Wildcats.
Riley Van Eaton capped a 66-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats opening drive. Layne Ryals kicked the extra point.
The Wildcats converted on third down and 14 with a screen pass from quarterback Declan Battle to Van Eaton for a 40-yard gain to set up the touchdown run.
Ottawa shanked the punt on its ensuing possession, giving Louisburg the ball at the Cyclones 44-yard line.
Louisburg turned the ball over with an interception.
The Wildcat defense dominated, forcing another Cyclones punt. It was a short one, putting Louisburg at the Ottawa 40-yard line.
Battle kept the ball on the quarterback option, picking up 11-yards for the first down. Van Eaton caught a screen pass from for another first down.
Battle ended the short march with an 11-yard touchdown run, making it 14-0 with 3:51 left in the opening quarter.
Ottawa punted the ball in the second quarter.
The Cyclone defense had no answer for the Wildcat offense. Louisburg took over at its own 25-yard line.
Jackson Kush caught a 16-yard pass from Battle for a first down. Battle broke loose on a 14-yard run for a first down and goal to go at the 6-yard line.
Battle ran for the touchdown, but it was called back on a penalty flag. The Wildcats sent Ryals out for a 33-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead with 4:46 left in the second quarter.
Ryals drilled the ensuing kickoff 5 yards past the Ottawa end zone for the touchback.
Nathan Vincent sacked the Ottawa quarterback, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Mack Newell and returned 10 yards for the touchdown, increasing the lead to 24-0.
Louisburg was unable to convert on a late drive. Ryals attempted a field goal, but it was blocked by Ottawa to end the half.
Ryals had a booming kickoff to open the third quarter and Ottawa attempted to return the ball from the 2-yard line. The Wildcat defense was all over it, bringing down the ball carrier at the Cyclones 9-yard line.
Hunter Heinrich made a great tackle, running down the Ottawa quarterback for no gain.
Vincent put pressure on the Ottawa quarterback, forcing a quick throw and an incompletion.
Louisburg converted on a fourth down and 1 at the 11-yard line. Battle handed the ball to Van Eaton who covered the 11 yards for the touchdown, increasing the lead to 30-0 with 7:20 left in the third quarter.
Isaiah Whitley made a huge tackle for the Wildcats, thwarting the run for the Cyclones.
Ashton Moore, Jase Hovey and Vincent sacked the Ottawa quarterback for a loss of seven yards.
Louisburg got the ball back and put another touchdown drive together. Van Eaton ran for his third touchdown of the game, scoring from 9 yards out to make it 37-0.
The Ottawa quarterback fumbled the ball on its next possession, and Carson Wade was there to recover it for Louisburg.
The Wildcats pounced on the turnover, scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run by Battle for a 44-0 lead at the end of three quarters.
With the Wildcats leading by more than 42 points, the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
The Louisburg Wildcats began to work in their reserves in the fourth quarter.
Ottawa put a drive together and called a time out to try and get on the scoreboard. The Louisburg Wildcat defense did not break, stopping the Cyclones to preserve the shutout.
Van Eaton ran the ball 16 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns. He had three receptions for 52 yards.
Battle had 10 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 115 yards. Kush caught three passes for 30 yards.
Moore made 12 tackles with two tackles for a loss of yardage. He had seven solo tackles.
Caden Caplinger had seven tackles. Nate Apple and Vincent each had six tackles. Wyatt Holland made five tackles.
