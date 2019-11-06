LOUISBURG — Atchison may have struck first, but the Louisburg Wildcats had an answer in the second half.
After giving up a 66-yard touchdown drive on Atchison’s first possession of the game, the Louisburg defense would not yield another point the rest of the way in a 14-7 comeback victory at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1.
Atchison started at its own 34-yard line and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:05 left in the first quarter.
The Louisburg defense made some big stops in the third quarter, forcing Atchison to punt the ball. Louisburg got great field position, taking over at the Atchison 45-yard line.
The Wildcats capitalized. Ben Wiedenmann ran for a 45-yard touchdown.
Garrett Harding recovered a fumble for Louisburg at the 21-yard line.
Louisburg again took advantage, scoring on a 10-yard run by Wiedenmann.
Michael Waldron thwarted an Atchison drive in the fourth quarter with an interception.
