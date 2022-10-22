LOUISBURG – A drive to remember propelled the Louisburg Wildcats to a 20-17 comeback victory against the Spring Hill Broncos for the Frontier League title.
Louisburg marched the ball 80 yards on seven plays in 58 seconds to turn a 17-13 deficit into a three-point, 20-17, senior night victory at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21.
It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Spring Hill marched 62 yards to take a 17-13 lead with 1:12 left in the fourth quarter.
Louisburg had the ball at the Spring Hill 40-yard line with 44 seconds left.
Quarterback Declan Battle completed a 22-yard pass to Caden Caplinger to take the ball to the 18-yard line with 26 seconds on the clock.
Battle threw an 18-yard pass to Caplinger for the touchdown, putting the Wildcats back on top 20-17.
Louisburg (7-1) is the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A state football playoff bracket. The Louisburg Wildcats will face the No. 14 seed Bonner Springs Braves (2-6) at home on Friday, Oct. 28.
Prior to kick off against Spring Hill, the Louisburg Wildcats recognized seniors Mason Dobbins, Corbin Hamman, Isaiah Whitley, Mack Newell, Jackson Kush, Carson Wade, Jase Hovey, Riley Van Eaton, Nathan Apple, Layne Ryals, Nathan Vincent, Hunter Moore, William Hutsell, Jackson Rooney, Christian Golladay and Brayton Brueggen.
It was an uphill battle for the Louisburg Wildcats, trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter and 10-3 at the half.
Louisburg fumbled the ball on its own 8-yard line, giving Spring Hill a short field to open the game.
The Wildcat defense stepped up, holding the Broncos to a 24-yard field goal by Ryan Jackson to make it 3-0 with 10:01 left in the first quarter.
The defensive stand was one of the key series in the three-point victory. Hutsel had a tackle for a loss on first down. Ashton Moore and Layne Ryals brought down a Spring Hill wideout at the 5-yrd line. Moore had a tackle for a 1-yard loss.
Spring Hill made it a 10-point game, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run by Colton McKanna with 6:33 left in the second quarter.
Louisburg answered with a 27-yard field goal by Ryals with 1:31 left in the half, making it 10-3.
The Wildcats tied the game with a third-quarter drive. Battle got out of the pocket, saw an opening and ran 27-yards for the touchdown. Ryals kicked the extra point to make it a new game at 10-10.
Ryals booted a 44-yard field goal to put the Wildcats on top 13-10 in the third quarter. His big leg on kicks and kickoffs was another key to the comeback victory. The snap on the field goal attempt was high, but Hamman, the holder, brought it down and Ryals put the kick through the upright.
Spring Hill put a 62-yard drive together with 3:04 to go, taking a 17-13 lead. Louisburg was called for pass interference, moving the ball to the Wildcat 36-yard line. Quarterback Tyson Beashore completed a 35-yard pass to Bryce Kirchner for a first down and goal at the 1-yard line. McKanna ran the ball the final yard to cap the drive.
Louisburg was against the ropes, starting at its own 20-yard line with 1:12 left in regulation.
With the league title hanging in the balance, Battle threw a 30-yard pass to Caplinger to take the ball to midfield.
Spring Hill was called for a roughing the passer, giving Louisburg a first down and 10 at the Broncos 39-yard line with 44 seconds left in regulation.
Battle completed a 22-yard pass to Caplinger to take the ball to the 18-yard line. Battle went back to Caplinger, throwing it to the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Ryals added the extra-point kick to make it 20-17 with 20 seconds on the clock.
Spring Hill fumbled the kickoff and Caplinger recovered if for Louisburg to wrap up the game.
