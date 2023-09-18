230913_mr_spt_column_05

The Louisburg Wilds run onto the field for a home game earlier this fall. The Wildcats defeated the Baldwin Bulldogs 62-7 on the road Friday, Sept. 15, improving to 3-0 on the season.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

BALDWIN – There were a lot of 3’s in week three for Louisburg.

The Louisburg Wildcats defeated the Baldwin Bulldogs on the road 62-7 to improve their record to 3-0 on the season.

