Wildcats roll record to 3-0 with dominating win at Baldwin By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Louisburg Wilds run onto the field for a home game earlier this fall. The Wildcats defeated the Baldwin Bulldogs 62-7 on the road Friday, Sept. 15, improving to 3-0 on the season. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BALDWIN – There were a lot of 3’s in week three for Louisburg.The Louisburg Wildcats defeated the Baldwin Bulldogs on the road 62-7 to improve their record to 3-0 on the season.The Wildcat defense forced three turnovers. Louisburg took advantage of all three turnovers with touchdowns.Quarterback Declan Battle and running back Ashton Moore each had three touchdowns in the victory.Battle ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass. Moore ran for all three of his touchdowns.Hunter Heinrich picked off a pass for the Louisburg Wildcats, stopping a Baldwin Bulldog drive to open the Frontier League contest on the road.The Wildcats turned the turnover into points, scoring on a 65-yard touchdown run by Battle for a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.Battle threw a 54-yard strike to Conlee Hovey, setting up another first-quarter score. Moore capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run for a 12-0 lead.The Wildcats added to the lead in the second quarter. Battle broke free on a 50-yuard touchdown run. Moore ran for the 2-point conversion, making it 20-0.Brady Hickey recovered a Baldwin fumble in the second quarter. The Wildcats took advantage with a 1-yard touchdown run by Moore for a 28-0 lead.Battle went to the air for his third touchdown of the game, completing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Blake Amren. The Wildcats led 34-0 at the intermission.Moore scored his third touchdown of the night to open the second half, getting loose for a 61-yard scamper.Baldwin got on the scoreboard on a 64-yard run by quarterback Jack Harvey.Alex Saad went in at quarterback for Louisburg.It did not take the Wildcats long to answer the Bulldogs, scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run by Saad. He ran for the two-point conversion.Baldwin fumbled the kickoff. Saad put the ball in the end zone with a 15-yard run, making it 54-7 in the third quarter.Darby Van Eaton got free and scored on a 69-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Rickey Giles ran for the 2-point conversion for a final score of 62-7. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHow Biden’s Approval Rating in Kansas Has Changed Since Taking OfficeVickrey treehouse offers bucket list Friday Night Lights experienceOfficials break ground on new Paola VA clinicWichita Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor ExplainsScooter’s Coffee opens in PaolaTrojans kick off home schedule against Buffalos on FridayCammie Lee HinesPaola firefighter to be honored 66 years after his deathPHS yearbook, newspaper earn awardsMindens celebrating 60th anniversary Images Videos CommentedDrake tells fans he's 'single and ready to mingle' (5)Taxpayers speak out during Louisburg USD 416 hearing (1)Louisburg USD 416 introduces new staff members (1)First Biosimilar Approved to Treat Multiple Sclerosis (1)Assessments for learning disabilities are more readily available for children than adults (1) Trending Recipes National Videos Hunter Biden Files Lawsuit Against the IRS House Republicans Release Short-Term Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown Drew Barrymore Will No Longer Resume Talk Show Following Backlash Lioness Fara Williams fronts campaign to save the humble football kickabout Biden’s Words for House Republicans Seeking to Impeach Him: “Lots of Luck”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.