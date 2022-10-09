Louisburg quarterback Declan Battle darts through a hole in the line for a big gain in the first quarter against Tonganoxie on homecoming night Friday, Oct. 7. The Wildcats, 5-1, scored 21 points in the first quarter on their way to a 49-0 shutout victory.
Submitted Photo
Riley Van Eaton plows his way into the end zone for one of his three touchdowns for Louisburg in a 49-0 victory against Tonganoxie on Friday, Oct. 7.
Submitted Photo
Louisburg quarterback Declan Battle gets a play call from coach Drew Harding, last week's Kansas City Chiefs Kansas Coach of the Week, during Friday night's game against Tonganoxie.
LOUISBURG – Quarterback Declan Battle and running back Riley Van Eaton each had three touchdowns as the Louisburg Wildcats celebrated homecoming with a 49-0 shutout against Tonganoxie on Friday, Oct. 7.
Louisburg has won five consecutive games with the victory, improving to 5-1.
Coach Drew Harding, a former Wildcat player, in his first year as head coach was named the Kansas City Chiefs Kansas Coach of the Week last week.
Battle put the Wildcats on the scoreboard with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mason Dobbins. Layne Ryals extra-point kick made it 7-0.
Jace Hovey had an interception for the Wildcats.
Louisburg took advantage. Van Eaton capped a drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.
Nathan Vincent had a quarterback sack, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Mack Newell.
The Wildcats capitalized on the turnover. Van Eaton punched the ball into the end zone with a 10-yard run for a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter.
Battle had a 45-yard run, setting up a second-quarter touchdown. Hovey ran the final 2 yards for the score.
Van Eaton scored on a 1-yard run for his third touchdown of the game, increasing the lead to 35-0 at the half.
Sean McGuire and Bella Feikert were crowned homecoming king and queen during halftime festivities.
Battle had a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
He added a 27-yard touchdown run, his third of the game, making the final 49-0.
