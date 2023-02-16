EUDORA – The Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball team did a lot of the little things right against the Eudora Cardinals.
Louisburg swarmed to the basketball, contested shots, boxed out, hustled for 50-50 balls and got up and down the floor Tuesday, Feb. 14.
There was only one way to describe the Eudora Cardinals on their home court for senior night – on fire.
Eudora sank 10 shots from 3-point land in the contest, including five from senior Cole Parker.
The Cardinals made 26 field goals in all and went six for nine from the free-throw line in a 68-32 victory against the Wildcats.
Six seniors suited up and played for Eudora, combining for 48 of the team’s 68 points. Conor Dunback hit double figures with 10 points. Kyle Hammerschmidt had eight points. Maddox Votaw had six points. Samuel Giffin finished with five points. Micah Barron added four points.
Everyone on the bench greeted Giffin when he was taken out late in the game, sinking a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer.
Louisburg played hard and battled, but Eudora was simply knocking down shots.
The Wildcats were outscored 17-10 in the first quarter. The Cardinals broke the game wide open in the second and third quarters. Eudora went on a 21-9 run in the second quarter and a 20-5 blitz to open the second half.
Colyer Wingfield led the Louisburg Wildcats offensively, scoring 16 points. He made six field goals with a 3-pointer and added three free-throws.
Seven players scored in the game for the Wildcats. Mason Dobbins and Conlee Hovey each had four points. Myles Vohs, Gavin Lohse, Luke Schultz and Brock Vohs also scored.
Louisburg made 13 field goals with one 3-pointer. The Wildcats sank five of nine from the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.