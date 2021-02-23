LOUISBURG — The Wildcat basketball team won two games in three days, extending its winning streak to five games.
Julian Margrave posted 49 points in the two games.
Margrave scored 23 points in a 10-point, 53-43 victory against Eudora at home Saturday, Feb. 20.
He had 26 points at Fort Scott on Thursday, Feb. 18, leading Louisburg to a commanding 62-37 win.
Louisburg improved to 12-5 with the back-to-back victories.
Weston Guetterman posted 10 points against Eudora.
Michael Seuferling, Konnor Vohs, Dawson Barnes and Ben Guetterman also scored.
Ben Guetterman scored 10 points against Fort Scott. Weston Guetterman had eight points. Seuferling finished with seven points. Barnes had five points.
