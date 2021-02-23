210224_mr_spt_louboys

Julian Margrave goes up for an inside basket for the Louisburg Wildcats during a road game earlier this season. Margrave posted 49 points in the last two games as the Louisburg boys defeated Fort Scott and Eudora.

 Gene Morris / Staff Photo

LOUISBURG — The Wildcat basketball team won two games in three days, extending its winning streak to five games.

Julian Margrave posted 49 points in the two games.

Margrave scored 23 points in a 10-point, 53-43 victory against Eudora at home Saturday, Feb. 20.

He had 26 points at Fort Scott on Thursday, Feb. 18, leading Louisburg to a commanding 62-37 win.

Louisburg improved to 12-5 with the back-to-back victories.

Weston Guetterman posted 10 points against Eudora.

Michael Seuferling, Konnor Vohs, Dawson Barnes and Ben Guetterman also scored.

Ben Guetterman scored 10 points against Fort Scott. Weston Guetterman had eight points. Seuferling finished with seven points. Barnes had five points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.