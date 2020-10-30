LOUISBURG – Just five minutes into the Louisburg Wildcats game against the Ottawa Cyclones in the Class 4A-1A regional playoffs, junior midfielder Hunter Rogers scored the only goal of the game.
Rogers headed the ball in the back of the net on a great corner kick by midfielder Braden Yows for the lone goal in the 80-minute contest at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Louisburg (14-1) played a very defensive minded Ottawa (7-10) in quite a battle to move on.
The Wildcats had their chances in both halves of the game, but could not finish and let three or four goals slip away.
Louisburg’s defense, led by goalie Max Newell, withstood a late onslaught from Ottawa to post the 1-0 shutout victory.
“The defense is a good, stout group,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “The defense held their own. They bent, but they didn’t break. With all of that pressure in the last 15 minutes, I think they allowed maybe one or two shots. We did a good job of standing them up and forcing bad shots or taking the ball away.”
It was the ninth shutout of the season for the Wildcat defense. Louisburg has allowed just nine goals in 15 games.
Ottawa put six players back in the box to slow the Louisburg offense down in the regional playoff. The Cyclones also countered on attacks, but the Wildcats were there to make some big stops when they needed them.
“No one ever said it would be easy,” Conley said. “Both teams played with a massive amount of energy and heart. Ottawa played very determined soccer. We had a lot of chances, but struggled to finish and frustration started to set in.
“As it happens in playoffs, when you let a team stick around and they start believing, anything can happen,” he said. “I am happy how the boys held their ground and how we dominated the game. It was also frustrating when our opponents park the bus in front of their goal, but it’s part of it and we need to do a better job of executing and finishing. This time of year though, a win is a win. Hats off to Ottawa for how determined they played.”
To be on the field playing, one of the last eight teams in the state still standing, is another step for the program, Conley said.
“Just keep stepping. Step to the next thing,” he said. “Quite honestly with this whole COVID-19 thing, Rockhurst, Ottawa football, North and all of these teams getting shut down. It is like holy cow. It is so frustrating because you just don’t know. You can be as prepped as you want to be for your opponent, but when your opponent has a virus too and you can’t see it. You don’t know when it is going to come and what is going to happen and all of the sudden you are done. For me, anxiety is through the roof.”
Louisburg preserved in the game and throughout the season. The Wildcats had a two-week period where they could not play due to quarantine for COVID-19. The team is doing what they can to be safe and finish the season strong, one goal at a time.
“We have goals and bigger goals,” Conley said. “I think we got caught scoreboard watching a little bit, and maybe we got caught looking ahead too much. We were not really doing our job, and we started pressing. We didn’t play our game. Sometimes you have to win ugly games. The kids kept grinding and kept fighting.”
Forward Cade Gassman shot a header just wide of the goal in the opening minute of the game. Yows fired a shot on goal and was denied by the Ottawa keeper four minutes into the game.
Rogers headed the ball on a corner kick and put it into the corner of the Ottawa goal.
Yows had another great chance on a shot from a set play, direct kick, and the Ottawa keeper made an incredible save. He drilled another shot that sailed just above the crossbar.
Gassman had a couple of great chances but one shot went wide of the goal and the other was saved by Ottawa.
Louisburg clung to a 1-0 lead at the half and would hang on another 40 minutes.
Forward Treston Carlson had a great shot but was denied by the Ottawa keeper. Midfielder Isaac Guetterman brought the ball down the right wing and blasted a shot that went wide with 27 minutes left in regulation.
Newell came out of the goal and made a big save, punching the ball out of harms way for the Wildcats with 14 minutes on the clock.
The final 15 minutes the Ottawa Cyclones were on the attack, pressing forward and making runs on the Louisburg Wildcat goal.
Louisburg kept putting pressure on the ball, clearing the ball and Newell was big when he was needed the most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.