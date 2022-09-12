PAOLA – The 2022 version of the Rivalry on K-68 between the Paola Panthers and the Louisburg Wildcats was like an old-fashioned prize fight.
Louisburg came out swinging putting Paola against the ropes with a touchdown run on its opening possession. The Wildcats recovered a Panther fumble and capitalized with another touchdown run, taking a 13-0 lead in the first quarter Friday, Sept. 9.
Paola got pinned inside its own 10 for the following possession but managed to get back in the middle of the ring with a 13-play, 92-yard touchdown drive.
The Panthers made it a new game in the second quarter, taking the lead on a 51-yard touchdown pass for a 14-13 lead.
Louisburg took care of business with a 36-yard touchdown run and an interception returned for a touchdown in the second quarter for a 28-14 lead at the intermission. The Wildcats scored on a 26-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 unanswered points to seal a 35-14 victory.
Paola fell to 1-1 with the loss. Louisburg improved to 1-1 with the win. The Paola Panthers are home against Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 16. The Louisburg Wildcats host Baldwin for their home opener.
The honorary team captain for the Paola Panthers on Friday, Sept. 9, was Valerie (Chiaverini) Grosdidier. She is the grandmother of Paola running back Clayton Younger. Grosdider was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021 during her annual mammogram. She recently rang the bell, celebrating the end of her treatment program. Her story demonstrates the importance of greeting an annual screening.
The annual rivalry game featured two first-year head coaches in Mike Smith for the Paola Panthers and Drew Harding for the Louisburg Wildcats. Smith, a graduate of Paola High School, played football for the Panthers. Harding, a graduate of Louisburg High School, played football for the Wildcats.
Louisburg quarterback Declan Battle completed a 25-yard pass to Mason Dobbins for a first down on the Wildcats opening drive. Ashton Moore capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Layne Ryals kicked the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:21 left in the first quarter.
Paola fumbled the ball on its first play from scrimmage, turning it over to Louisburg.
The Wildcats capitalized. Battle completed a 22-yard pass to Mack Newell on first down. Jase Hoovey ran the ball in from 3 yards out for the touchdown. Louisburg got a bad snap on the extra-point attempt and Ryals was tackled by Younger.
The Panthers went back to work. Osbern completed a 22-yard pass to Landon Taylor. Charlie Zeller moved the chains with an 11-yard run. Osbern hooked up with Taylor for a 12-yard touchdown pass to complete the drive.
Taylor intercepted a Louisburg pass, giving Paola the ball at the 25-yard line. Putting pressure on Battle on the play was Panther lineman linebacker Cooper Stanchfield.
Paola took advantage. Osbern completed a 51-yard strike to Taylor to tie the game. Hayden Worden kicked the extra-point for a 14-13 lead.
Battle converted on fourth down and one, picking up an additional 35-yards to take the ball into the end zone. Louisburg ran for the two-point conversion for a score of 21-14.
Hoovey picked off a Paola pass and returned it 36 yards for the touchdown, extending the Louisburg Wildcat lead to 28-14 with 4:05 left in the half.
Louisburg was threatening again, taking the ball inside the Paola 20-yard line. Taylor intercepted a Louisburg pass in the end zone to thwart the drive. Stanchfield got pressure on Battle on the play.
Trailing by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Paola failed to convert fourth down and three, giving Louisburg a short field.
The Wildcats scored three plays later on a 26-yard touchdown run by Riley Van Eaton.
Paola did a good job of battling to get back into the game, but need to play with that intensity for four quarters, said quarterback Jett Osbern.
"They came out ready to play and we didn't," Osbern said. "I was glad to see us battle back after facing some adversity early. We have to battle like that the whole game."
Battle completed 11 of 16 passes for 118 yards. He ran the ball six times for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Van Eaton had 26 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. Moore had 57 yards on four attempts with a touchdown. Hovey had a touchdown run.
Van Eaton had four receptions. Dobbins, Newell and Moore each caught two passes.
Osbern completed 11 of 23 passes for Paola, throwing It for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Taylor had four receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Jace Kerley caught four passes for 51 yards. Zeller had two receptions. Jasper Logan caught one pass.
Younger ran the ball 12 times for 35 yards.
Zeller led Paola with nine tackles, including one for a loss of yards. Taylor had seven tackles and intercepted two passes. Brody Stewart made six tackles.
Xander Meinig returned four kicks for 62 yards with a long return of 20 yards. JD Troutman had an 18-yard kick return.
