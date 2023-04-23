Luke Schultz turns on a pitch for the Louisburg Wildcats on the road earlier this season against Baldwin. Schultz homered and drove in four runs in a 16-1 victory during the second game of a doubleheader sweep against Osawatomie at home Thursday, April 20.
Louisburg third baseman Cade Driskell comes up firing after fielding a ground ball during a road game earlier this season. Driskell singled, doubled and drove in three runs in a 15-1 victory during the first game of a doubleheader against Osawatomie on Thursday, April 20.
Osawatomie infielder Caden O'Brien throws the ball to first during a doubleheader against Iola on Tuesday, April 18. The Trojans went on the road Thursday, April 20, losing two games against the Louisburg Wildcats.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Aidan Gould keeps his head down on a pitch for the Osawatomie Trojans.
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Wildcats hit the ball hard and frequently, scoring 31 runs on 20 hits in a doubleheader sweep against the Osawatomie Trojans.
Louisburg won the opener 15-5 and completed the sweep with a 16-1 victory in the second game Thursday, April 20.
The Wildcats improved to 9-5 with the sweep.
Cade Driskell singled, doubled, drove in three runs and scored in the opener for the Wildcats. Alex Saad singled, doubled, drove home two runs and scored. Corbin Hamman doubled, drove in three runs and scored.
Declan Battled started the game, allowing five runs on two hits. He struck out three in four innings and got the win. Jackson Kush pitched a hitless inning in relief.
Kaiden Gravatt had a base hit for the Osawatomie Trojans, driving in two runs. Cooper Peterson singled, drove in one run and scored. Parker Slayman singled and scored.
Gravatt started the game and took the loss. Prestyn Wendt pitched three innings in relief, holding Louisburg to three runs on three hits.
Luke Schultz clubbed a home run for the Wildcats in the second game, driving home four runs. He had one run scored.
Kaleb Carter doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored. Driskell singled, doubled, drove home four runs and scored. Hamman singled, doubled, drove in three runs and scored. Danny Napier doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Jack Anderson doubled and scored three runs.
Schultz pitched the complete game, allowing one run on two hits for the win.
Walker Beets and Wendt had base hits for the Trojans. Wendt drove in one run.
Aidan Gould started the game and took the loss. Gould also scored in the contest. Troy Mosley pitched in relief.
Osawatomie lost a doubleheader at home against Iola on Tuesday, April 18, by scores of 7-1 and 11-0.
Gravatt singled and drove in one run in the opener. Peterson singled. Beets walked and scored.
Peterson struck out seven in six innings and took the loss. He allowed five runs on eight hits. Mosley and Gould pitched in relief.
Beets doubled in the second game. Gould singled.
Kenny Meyer started the game and took the loss. Slayman pitched in relief.
