LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Wildcats hit the ball hard and frequently, scoring 31 runs on 20 hits in a doubleheader sweep against the Osawatomie Trojans.

Louisburg won the opener 15-5 and completed the sweep with a 16-1 victory in the second game Thursday, April 20.

