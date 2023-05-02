230419_mr_spt_lou_base_03

Alex Saad makes contact on a pitch for the Louisburg Wildcats in a game earlier this season.

File Photo

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcats scored 35 runs on 32 hits in a doubleheader sweep against Anderson County.

Declan Battle singled, doubled and tripled as the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs in the opener 15-2 on Thursday, April 27. Battle drove in one run and scored four runs.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

