Wildcats score 35 runs in doubleheader sweep By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcats scored 35 runs on 32 hits in a doubleheader sweep against Anderson County.Declan Battle singled, doubled and tripled as the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs in the opener 15-2 on Thursday, April 27. Battle drove in one run and scored four runs.Luke Schultz singled, tripled, drove home four runs and scored twice.Nathaniel Lamm singled, doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice.Danny Napier doubled and drove in one run. Brody McGreer had three base hits, drove in one run and scored three runs.Corbin Hamman started the game. Alex Saad pitched three innings in relief, allowing one run on three hits.Napier singled twice and homered in the second game, driving in five runs.Jackson Howard singled, doubled twice and drove in five runs. Battle singled twice and tripled. He scored four runs.Lamm had three singles and scored four runs. Bristol Barbour singled twice, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Schultz started the game and notched the win. Barbour and Battle pitched in relief. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
