OSAWATOMIE — The Louisburg Wildcats scored 35 runs in a doubleheader sweep against the Osawatomie Trojans.
Kolby Kattau and Jackson Kush had big days for the Wildcats. Kattau had eight hits on the day, including a double and a triple. Kush collected seven hits with a double.
Kattau had four hits in the opener, including a double, to lead the Wildcats to a 19-7 victory Thursday, April 21.
Kush belted out four hits in the second game with a double as the Wildcats took the second game 16-2 to complete the sweep.
Kattau had eight hits in 11 at bats on the day, driving home three runs with eight runs scored. Kush finished with seven base hits in nine trips to the plate, driving in four runs with six runs scored.
Louisburg broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the second inning of the opener. The Wildcats broke the game wide open with a four-run third. Louisburg added three runs in the fourth inning and closed out the game with eight runs in the fifth.
Kattau had four hits, drove in two runs and scored five runs. Kush had three hits, drove in one run and scored three runs.
Maverick Rockers doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Samuel Hastings doubled and drove in two runs.
Declan Battle had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Corbin Hamman had one hit, drove in four runs and scored. Brandon Doles singled, drove in one run and scored. Cade Driskell singled and scored twice.
Hamman started the game, allowing one run on one hit. He fanned five. Hastings pitched two innings in relief.
Nolen Noel tripled for Osawatomie, drove in one run and scored. Cooper Peterson and Matthew Fanning singled.
Troy Mosley drove in one run and scored. Brooks Madden had two runs scored. Jonathan Hebert, Kaiden Gravatt and Aidan Gould scored.
Gould started the game and took the loss. Noel and Mosley pitched in relief.
Kattau and Kush both had four hits in the second game to pace Louisburg to the 16-2 victory.
Rockers doubled twice, drove in three runs and had three runs scored. Mack Newell and Doles doubled.
Brody McGreer had a base hit, drove in three runs and scored. Battle had two base hits, drove in one run and scored two runs. Wyatt Holland had two hits and drove home one run.
Newell pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits to notch the win. He struck out five.
Doles worked three hitless innings in relief for the save. He fanned six.
Quintin Chilson, Joseph Mitzner, Gould and Hebert singled for the Trojans.
Hebert drove in one run and scored. Gould had one run scored.
Gravatt started the game, throwing two innings. Prestyn Wendt pitched five innings in relief.
Louisburg lost the first game of a doubleheader at Ottawa on Tuesday, April 19, by a final of 6-4. The second game was postponed due to rain and lightning.
Hamman singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored twice. Newell doubled and scored. Rockers and Driskell each had two base hits.
Kattau pitched the complete game, allowing six runs on four hits. He struck out three.
