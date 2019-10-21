OTTAWA — The Louisburg Wildcats struck first and struck often, taking a 49-0 lead in the third quarter on the road against the Ottawa Cyclones.
Louisburg went on to win the game at Steve Grogan Stadium on Friday, Oct, 17, by a final of 49-7.
After losing its first two games to open the season, the Wildcats have won five games in a row.
Quarterback Madden Rutherford had a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown. Running back Charlie Koontz had three touchdown runs.
The Wildcats marched into the end zone on their opening possession and never trailed against the Cyclones. Rutherford capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. Drake Varns kicked the extra point.
Brandon Doles caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Rutherford. Varns made the extra-point kick, increasing the lead to 14-0 with 5:15 left in the first quarter. It was the first varsity touchdown catch in Doles’ prep career.
Koontz found an opening and took off on a 62-yard touchdown run. Varns made it three-for-three on extra point attempts for a score of 21-0 in the opening frame.
Koontz found the end zone again on a 61-yard touchdown run. Varns made it 28-0 in the second quarter with the extra point kick.
Koontz capped another drive with a 15-yard touchdown run. Varns’ kick was true again for a score of 35-0 in the second quarter.
Michael Waldron intercepted a pass for the Wildcats, giving Louisburg a first down and goal to go.
Louisburg capitalized with a 5-yard touchdown run by Rutherford. The Wildcats led 42-0 at the intermission.
Justin Collins had a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Varns’ kick made it 49-0.
Ottawa put a scoring drive together at the end of the third quarter for a score of 49-7.
