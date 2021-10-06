LOUISBURG — Quarterback Declan Battle made sure the Louisburg Wildcats’ homecoming dance was a festive one.
Battle capped a Louisburg drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving Louisburg a one-point, 13-12, lead with nine seconds left in a Frontier League matchup against Eudora.
The Wildcats’ two-point conversion attempt failed, making a blocked extra-point try in the first quarter one of the key plays of the night. Louisburg made the one point stand for the victory.
Katie Dillon and Tom Koontz were named the 2021 homecoming king and queen.
Eudora scored on a 19-yard touchdown run to open the game. Wyatt Holland blocked the extra-point attempt.
Battle had a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Layne Ryals kicked the extra point, giving Louisburg a 7-6 lead.
Eudora answered with an 8-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion attempt failed, making it 12-7 with less than three minutes to play in the first half.
The Wildcats moved the ball to start the second half but after eight minutes on the march, the opening drive of the third quarter stalled. Louisburg turned the ball over on downs.
The Wildcat defense stopped the Cardinals at the 34-yard line in the fourth quarter and took the ball over on downs.
Trailing 12-7 with a fourth down and goal at the 1-yard line, the Wildcats had the ball with one play to decide the game.
Battle ran for the touchdown from 1 yard out, and the Wildcats won it.
