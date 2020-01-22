TOPEKA — The Louisburg Wildcats sent five wrestlers to the finals, placing fourth in the Topeka Invitational.
Kaven Bartlett, Cade Holtzen, Brandon Doles and Aiden Barker placed first in the tournament Saturday, Jan. 18. Ryan Owens placed second.
“We were open at four weights today and had several guys stepping up to fill in at varsity,” Louisburg coach Robert Bovaird said. “I didn’t look at the team scores until the finals were almost over, and I was very happy with how the team was wrestling.
“I was a little surprised that we didn’t finish higher as a team, but there were so many bright spots about how the team competed,” he said. “I am very proud of these guys.”
Bartlett, a freshman, was 3-0 with a technical fall for first place at 113 pounds.
Holtzen, a junior, went 3-0 with three pins to win the 126-pound title.
Doles, a sophomore, was 3-0 with two pins for first place at 160 pounds.
Barker, a sophomore, went 2-0 with two pins to win the 170-pound title.
Owens, a junior, went 2-1 with two pins for second place at 120 pounds.
Sophomore A.J. Reed was 0-2 for fifth place at 182 pounds.
Jonathan Keegan-Childs, a sophomore, was 0-2 for fifth place at 195 pounds.
Josh Hoyle, a junior, was 2-3 with two pins for sixth place at 132 pounds.
Sam Kratochvil, a senior was 2-3 with two pins for sixth place at 220 pounds.
Harrison Laney, a senior, was 0-2 at 138 pounds.
