Louisburg defeated Turner 2-1 on senior night. Seniors recognized were Owen Barber, Kaven Bartlett, Andrew Brown, Jordan Brown, Ayden Deterding, Toby Espina Roca, Brecon Klugman, Dagon Klugman, Colin McManigal, Jackson Olson, Matthew Sword, Brock Varns, Gavin York and team manager Tehya Harvey.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louisburg midfielder Toby Espina Roca contests a Turner player for a loose ball on senior night Monday, Oct. 10. The Wildcats won the game with a 1-0 shutout.
Gene Morris /. Miami County Republic
Louisburg forward Colin McManigal dribbles the ball past three Turner defenders during a home game on senior night Monday, Oct. 10.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Wildcat goalie Brecon Klugman keeps his eyes on the ball to make a save during a home game against Turner on Monday, Oct. 10. He had a clean slate in a 1-0 victory.
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Wildcats scored what proved to be the game-winning goal nine minutes into the second half in a 1-0 shutout against the Turner Golden Bears on senior night.
Louisburg recognized seniors and their parents prior to the varsity contest.
Wildcat seniors honored were: defender Owen Barber, defender Kaven Bartlett, forward Andrew Brown, forward Jordan Brown, defender Ayden Deterding, midfielder Toby Espina Roca, goalie Brecon Klugman, forward Dagon Klugman, forward Colin McManigal, midfielder Jackson Olson, defender Matthew Sword, midfielder Brock Varns, defender Gavin York and team manager Tehya Harvey.
Nine minutes into the second half Jackson Olson had a shot inside the box that went off a Turner defender’s hand.
Louisburg was awarded a penalty kick.
Cade Gassman took the penalty kick for the Wildcats, putting the ball in the bottom right corner of the net for the only goal of the game.
“The Wildcats played tough the whole night to send our seniors out in style in our final regular season home game,” Louisburg coach Bobby Bovaird said.
The Wildcats moved their overall record to 5-5-2 with the win.
Louisburg posted a 2-1 victory in an upset against Spring Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 4 on Pink Night to raise money and awareness in the fight against cancer.
The Wildcats suffered a 6-2 loss to the Broncos in their first meeting of the season two weeks earlier on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Toby Espina Roca got past the Spring Hill defense on a great pass from Jacob Brown. Espina Roca chipped in a shot that got over the Bronco keeper and into the net for a goal.
Olson sent a header into the Spring Hill goal and McManigal was there to chase it down, kicking the ball in for the game-winning goal.
Louisburg sold pink T-shirts and raffle tickets for a penalty kick contest held at halftime, raising more than $650 to help support a local family fighting cancer.
Players wore pink jerseys for the junior varsity game. Louisburg took time before the varsity contest to recognize friends and family members who have and are currently battling cancer.
“I am so proud of what the Wildcats were able to accomplish on such a special night,” Bovaird said. “First off, the significance of the evening was something bigger than soccer and high school sports. It was about recognizing the reality of how cancer has affected us all.
“I feel incredibly blessed to belong to such a great community that is willing to rally behind a cause like this,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who contributed."
Ryder Erickson won the penalty kick raffle and scored on his first attempt against celebrity goalie, Assistant Principal and Activities Director Michael Pickman. Pickman was a former Wildcat soccer coach.
Erikson then scored again with the community, donating his winnings back to the program to be given to the family.
