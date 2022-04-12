LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Wildcats posted their first victory of the season, splitting a doubleheader against the Spring Hill Broncos.
Spring Hill won the first game 13-1 on Tuesday, April 5. Louisburg broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning of the second game for a 6-3 victory.
The Spring Hill Broncos improved to 2-2 with the split. Louisburg moved its record to 1-3.
The Broncos used an eight-run seventh inning to seal the opening game win.
Zach Knowlton singled twice for Spring Hill. He drove in one run and scored three times.
Donovan Johnson hit a key single, driving home three runs. Holden Fields and Ryan Pahl each had two hits.
Johnson started the game, allowing one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out 10.
Tommy Thomas gave up one hit in one inning of relief. He fanned one.
Maverick Rockers singled and doubled for Louisburg. Parker Hufferd doubled.
Brandon Doles singled and scored. Jackson Howard and Mack Newell had base hits.
Corbin Hamman started the game for the Wildcats. Ethan Kush, Samuel Hastings and Rockers pitched in relief.
Newell started the second game for Louisburg, holding Spring Hill to three runs on five hits over five innings for the win.
Doles came out of the bullpen, pitching two hitless innings to notch the save.
Declan Battle homered in the first inning for the Wildcats.
Cade Driskell doubled, drove in one run and scored. Rockers singled twice and scored two runs.
Kush singled and drove home one run. Newell singled. Brody McGreer and Howard scored.
Knowlton singled, tripled, drove in one run and scored for Spring Hill.
Cade Johnson doubled and drove in one run. Donovan Johnson doubled and scored. Merrick Mugrage singled. Fields scored.
Cooper Milroy started the game for the Broncos, allowing two runs on four hits in three innings.
Cade Johnson, Brandon Richardson and Knowlton pitched in relief.
