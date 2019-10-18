LOUISBURG – For the second time this season 80 minutes was not enough to determine a winner in the Louisburg Wildcat soccer rivalry with the Paola Panthers.
No one scored through the first 80 minutes in Louisburg on Monday, Oct. 14.
Five minutes and 35 seconds into overtime Braden Yows shot a ball from the right side of the field and put it into the left corner, sending the Wildcat players storming onto the field to celebrate.
Louisburg improved to 12-1-1 with the victory.
Louisburg trailed Paola 2-0 at Panther Stadium on Sept 5 and rallied to tie the game in regulation and win it in overtime.
Garrett Rolofson had the shutout in goal for the Wildcats.
Paola keeper Austin Weaver helped keep the Panthers in the game with some big time saves.
Louisburg had a deeper bench and the rotation seemed to give the Wildcats an extra step in overtime.
“The boys played their hearts out,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “Paola had a short bench, but they played their guts out.
“We had some chances on the backside but could not finish,” Conley said. “We knew that was there. We got it to Braden on the backside in overtime and he smashed it home.”
Paola forward Ryan Wokutch, one of the leading scorers in the league, was a constant threat, Conley said.
“Ryan on top for Paola has special speed,” Conley said. “Ryan Haight defended against him and did a nice job.”
It is one of those games on the calendar both teams circle, Paola coach Corey Troast said. The rivalry game brings out the best from both sides.
“I think Louisburg would agree that the last couple of years it's been one of the tougher games on our schedule,” Troast said. “It's a fun game to coach, and I know the kids bring the intensity. In many ways, there is mutual respect among the programs, but we like to go after each other.”
Paola and Louisburg are capable of making a run in the playoffs, Troast said. Paola played two great games against Louisburg, but took a couple of hard-fought losses in overtime.
“I told the team that night, there isn't a team I'm scared to play in the playoffs,” Troast said. “Any team we see we are capable of beating.
“As a group, I think they are beginning to take note,” he said. “We are solid on both ends of the field, offense and defense. Only Louisburg has given up fewer goals than us, and we have the most goals in our region. We want to finish the year strong, but we are on track to do big things come postseason.”
Jonathan Villalobos brought the ball down the left wing for Paola and kicked a shot but was denied by Rolofson two minutes into the contest.
Louisburg midfielder Ethan Showalter stole the ball from Villalobos and had a big clear for the Wildcats with 25 minutes left in the first half.
Villalobos made a great cross to Wokutch who headed the ball on goal, and had the shot denied by Rolofson with 20 minutes on the clock.
Haight had a head ball on goal for the Wildcats, but Weaver made the save for the Panthers.
Landon Johnson blasted a shot for Louisburg that hit the crossbar with 17 minutes to go.
Villalobos missed a shot wide for the Panthers. Wildcat forward Colin McManigal made a spin move in front of the Paola goal and fired a shot wide with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Cade Gassman of Louisburg made a nice crossing pass to Logan Fualkner, but he couldn’t run the ball down for a shot.
Haight had a great chance just five minutes into the second half, but was denied with a great save by Weaver.
Gassman made a cross to Trenton Carlson for a shot, but Weaver made the save for Paola.
Gabriel Talledo Lena got the ball in front of the Wildcat goal, made a spin move to lose a defender and shot the ball wide with 28 minutes left in regulation.
Quinton Weidenback made a big defensive clear for the Panthers on a ball in front of the Paola goal.
McManigal fired in a shot for the Wildcats, but Weaver got the save with 15 minutes on the clock.
Haight beat a Paola striker to the ball and had a big kick to clear it out for Louisburg.
Ben Timpe was busy on the back line for Paola in the final 10 minutes, making several steals and clears to keep the score knotted at 0-0.
Yows made a long cross for the Wildcats with six minutes left in regulation, but Weaver jumped and grabbed the ball out of the air.
Colin Cook had a great chance for Louisburg with less than three minutes in the second half, and Weaver made the stop for Paola. Weaver smothered the ball on a Wildcat cross with 31.5 seconds on the clock.
Yows got the ball on the backside in overtime and put the shot in the back of the net for the game-winner.
