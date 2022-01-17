OLATHE — The Louisburg Wildcats swept a pair of duals on center stage at Olathe South High School.
Louisburg defeated Olathe South by four points, 42-38, in a hard-fought dual that went down to the final match on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The Wildcats had another tough dual against Labette County Altamont, scoring a 12-point, 42-30 victory.
Louisburg was trailing Olathe South by two points, 38-36, heading into the heavyweight matchup for Elijah Eslinger. He needed a major decision for the tie and a technical fall or a pin for the win. Eslinger delivered with a pin, scoring six points to seal the 42-38 victory.
Eslinger, a junior, went 2-0 with two pins.
“Both duals were outstanding team efforts,” Louisburg coach Bobby Bovaird said. “I am very proud of how our young team stepped up to the challenge. Both Labette County and Olathe South brought a lot of toughness to the mat tonight.”
Bailey Hallas, a senior, was 1-0 with a pin at 109 pounds for the Lady Cats.
Sophomore Noah Cotter went 2-0 with a pin at 106 pounds. Kaven Bartlett, a junior, was 2-0 with two pins at 126 pounds. Sophomore J’Lee Collins was 2-0 with a pin at 132 pounds.
Ashton Moore, a freshman, was 2-0 with two pins.
Colton Blue, a freshman, was 1-0.
Jay McCaskill, a freshman, was 1-1 with a pin at 138 pounds. Senior Aidan Cannon was 1-1 with a pin at 145 pounds. Freshman Brayden Yoder was 1-1 with a pin at 182 pounds. Aiden Barker, a senior, went 1-1 with a pin at 195 pounds.
‘Champions in Life’
Part of being a member of the Louisburg Wildcat wrestling program is taking an active role in the community and making a difference, coach Bovaird said.
Over the past five years the Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team started its philanthropic efforts to benefit a toy drive, books for Children’s Mercy Hospital and school supplies for Broadmoor Elementary and Rockville Elementary.
“I always wanted to get the program involved in giving back somehow,” Bovaird said. “At the time the Louisburg High School FFA chapter was doing a toy drive. I challenged the wrestlers to contribute to the toy drive.”
The Louisburg Wildcats joined the Miami County Sheriff Department’s Cops for Tots program efforts. This year, the focus was on bringing in gift donations for teens.
“This is my 19th year as a head wrestling coach (23rd overall), and I’ve always believed that my role is bigger than just teaching wrestling moves and yelling from the corner of a mat,” Bovaird said. “It sounds cliché, but my role as a coach is to help inspire the athletes to be ‘champions in life.’
“When we do our philanthropy drives, I ask the wrestlers to think about how they would want the community to respond if they were to ever be in a position of misfortune,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.