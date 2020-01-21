LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcats hit the floor running at home against the Bonner Springs Braves.
Five players made field goals in the first quarter as the Wildcats held a 15-11 advantage at Louisburg High School on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Louisburg extended its lead to 12 points at the half, 33-21, with an 18-10 run in the second quarter. The Wildcats held on to win it by two points, 45-43.
Bonner Springs was leading 7-2 when Michael Waldron hit a 3-pointer from the baseline to make it a two-point game, 7-5. Julian Margrave put the Wildcats on top with another 3-pointer for a score of 8-7 with 2:21 left in the frame.
Maverick Rockers made a basket at 10-7. Weston Guetterman sank a 3-pointer at 13-9.
Garrett Rolofson ended the quarter at 15-11 with an offensive rebound and the put-back basket.
Ben Guetterman scored seven points in the second quarter to fuel the 18-10 run.
Both teams scored eight points in the third quarter. Louisburg was outscored 14-5 in the final frame but held on to post the victory.
Weston Guetterman led the Wildcats offensively with 13 points.
Ben Guetterman hit double figures with 12 points.
Connor Koesser, Margrave, Rolofson and Rockers also scored.
