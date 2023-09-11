LOUISBURG — Senior Declan Battle did a little bit of everything for the Louisburg Wildcats in a 35-20 victory against the rival Paola Panthers in the “Rivalry on K-68.”
Battle picked off a Paola pass and returned it 36 yards for the first touchdown of the game Friday, Sept. 8.
It would be the first of five touchdowns for the Wildcats quarterback and defensive back.
He threw for two more touchdowns and ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Louisburg Wildcats improved to 2-0 with the victory. The Paola Panthers fell to 1-1 with the loss.
Louisburg travels to Baldwin this week. Paola is on the road against Ottawa.
Paola answered with an old-fashioned Panther drive, marching the ball 74 yards on 13 plays. Facing fourth down and long, quarterback Triston Katzer dropped a perfect pass into the hands of running back Clayton Younger on a route right up the seam for 31-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats blocked the extra-point attempt, making it 7-6 in the first quarter.
Ashton Moore and Battle moved the chains with big gains on the ground as the Louisburg Wildcats answered with a 66-yard touchdown drive to add to their lead. Battle capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Blaise Vohs kicked the extra point to make it an eight-point game, 14-6.
Paola kept pace, running 14 straight plays to cover 73 yards. Katzer found a hole in the line and scored on a 2-yard run to make it 14-12 in the second quarter. The Panthers two-point conversion attempt failed.
Battle dropped back on a pass play and threw a 35-yard touchdown strike to Caden Caplinger, the Louisburg student of the month, for a 21-12 lead at the intermission.
The Wildcats received the ball to start the second half, looking to make it a three-score game.
Jasper Logan thwarted those thoughts, picking off a pass on the Wildcats first play from scrimmage. Logan picked the ball off at the Louisburg 35-yard line and returned it 10 yards.
Paola scored eight plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run by Cooper Stanchfield. Katzer threw a pass to JD Troutman for the two-point conversion, making it a one-point game, 21-20.
The Panther defense came up with a key stop, forcing the Wildcats to punt on fourth down.
The Louisburg defense was put on the spot during the next Paola series. The Panthers had one yard to gain on third down and one and the Wildcats stopped them at their own 24-yard line. Paola rolled the dice and went for the conversion on fourth down. Louisburg held Paola to no gain and got the ball on downs.
The Wildcats made the Panthers pay, taking advantage of the short field on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Battle to Moore.
It turned the momentum of the game.
Louisburg forced a Paola punt on the next series and proceeded to put another drive together, sealing the game with a six-play, 56-yard drive, capped by Battle’s fifth touchdown of the game. He scored on a 24-yard touchdown run. Vohs kicked his fifth extra-point of the game in as many attempts for a final score of 35-20.
Battle completed five of eight passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. He ran the ball 11 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Battle also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Moore had 13 carries for 63 yards. He caught two passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns.
Katzer completed five of 15 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Younger had 24 rushing attempts for 116 yards and caught one pass for a 31-yard touchdown.
Eli Richmond led Paola with seven tackles. Xander Meinig made five tackles. Tyce Allen and Logan each had four tackles. Logan had an interception.
