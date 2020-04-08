LOUISBURG — Experience came the hard way for the Wildcat baseball team.
Louisburg took each lesson and moved on, playing some very competitive baseball down the stretch during a 5-17 campaign.
Seniors back to take the Wildcats to the next step were Madden Rutherford and Andrew Krause.
Rutherford and Krause were in the starting rotation. The two figured to be a tough combination on the mound this spring.
“Both were showing great leadership this year in the time we had,” coach Kade Larson said. “Our team goals were to find a way to make it to the regional championship and see what happens next. I thought we had a great makeup of guys and could have given it a great run this year.”
Rutherford signed a national letter of intent to pitch for Washington University in St. Louis.
Rutherford batted .373. He led the Wildcats in base hits (25), doubles (seven) and runs batted in (13). He had 13 runs scored.
The Louisburg Wildcat baseball program had 26 student-athletes on the roster.
“We had a great start so far,” Larson said. “I like the group of guys we have out and how the chemistry was working.”
Larson was entering his second season with the program and first as head coach.
Rutherford was a two-year letterman for the Wildcats.
Krause was a varsity letter-winner last season.
Louisburg also returned sophomore Brandon Doles, junior Matt Madison and junior AJ Drew. Doles, Madison and Drew were letter-winners.
Doles batted .356 with 16 base hits. He drove in eight runs and scored eight runs.
New to the program and expected to compete for varsity playing time were junior Trevor Lohse, sophomore Maverick Rockers and sophomore Kolby Kattau.
