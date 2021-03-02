LOUISBURG — The Rivalry On K-68 was alive and well as the Paola Panthers went on to the road to face the Louisburg Wildcats on senior night.
It lived up to the rivalry billing with the Wildcats leading at halftime, and the Panthers regaining the lead heading into the fourth quarter Friday, Feb. 26.
Louisburg battled to win it by four points, 58-54.
Prior to the game, the Louisburg Wildcats recognized seniors Weston Guetterman, Konnor Vohs, Dawson Barnes, Ben Guetterman and Andy Hupp. All five started the game for the Wildcats and scored on senior night.
Julian Margrave led all scorers for the Wildcats, posting 24 points. He made eight field goals with four 3-pointers.
Weston Guetterman hit double figures with 15 points. Michael Seuferling had eight points. Ben Guetterman, Vohs, Barnes and Hupp also scored.
Trey Moala led the Panthers with 21 points. Bo Robison finished with 11 points.
Eight players scored in the game for Paola. Six players made a basket in the fourth quarter.
Brock Pitzer, Garrett Williams and Dalton Picek each had four points. Fletcher, Carson Rhemy and Ayden Morris also scored.
Moala opened the scoring with an inside basket for the Panthers. Weston Guetterman answered with a 3-pointer for the Wildcats.
Moala added an inside basket and a layup to make it 6-3. Sueferling made a layup for Louisburg. Margrave sank a 3-pointer, giving the Wildcats an 8-6 lead. It would be that kind of a night the rest of the way.
Robison tied the game with a layup with 1:37 left in the first quarter. Margrave responded with another 3-pointer.
It was a 13-13 tie at the end of the quarter.
Louisburg opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run with a basket by Seuferling, an inside shot from Margrave and a steal and a layup by Weston Guetterman to make it 19-13 with 6:33 left in the half.
Aude sank a 3-pointer, and Moala made a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game.
Vohs had a steal and layup to make it 21-18. Robison put Paola on top with a layup at 22-21. Weston Guetterman sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Ben Guetterman drove for a layup as the Wildcats held a four-point, 26-22 lead at the intermission.
Paola outscored Louisburg 17-14 in the third quarter, regaining the lead, 39-37.
Louisburg closed out the game with a 21-15 advantage in the fourth quarter to win it by four points.
The Wildcats made 11 free throws in the fourth quarter. Weston Guetterman sank seven and Margrave hit four.
Morris, Robison, Moala, Pitzer, Picek and Rhamy all sank field goals for the Panthers in the fourth quarter.
Paola Panthers
The Paola Panthers took the Ottawa Cyclones to the wire on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Paola fell to Ottawa 44-42 in a game that went back-and-forth most of the night.
Robison led the Panthers with 18 points. Moala had 12 points. Williams and Aude also scored.
