EUDORA — Quarterback Weston Guetterman and running back Ben Wiedenmann ran for touchdowns to lead the Louisburg Wildcats to a 14-8 victory on the road against the Eudora Cardinals.
The game was a defensive battle. After a scoreless first quarter, Eudora got on the scoreboard with a 9-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter Friday, Oct. 2. The two-point conversion made it 8-0.
The Wildcats answered on a quarterback keeper on the option as Guetterman found the end zone. Louisburg added the two-point conversion, knotting the game at 8-8 at the half.
Defense dominated to open the second half as well. Neither team scored in the third quarter as the game entered the fourth quarter still locked up 8-8.
Louisburg put a drive together in the fourth quarter and capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown run by Weidenmann. The conversion attempt failed.
The drive was all the Louisburg defense needed to wrap up the victory, improving the Wildcats record to 3-2 on the season.
Louisburg turned the ball over on downs with less than three minutes left in regulation.
The Wildcat defense took care of the rest, shutting out the Cardinals in the second half.
Offensive starters for the Louisburg Wildcats were Kolby Kattau, running back; Andy Hupp, full back; Konnor Vohs, wide receiver; Aiden Barker, tight end; Dominc Owens, line; Nathan Vincent, line; JR Rooney, line; Jay Scollin, line; Alec Younggren, line; Guetterman, quarterback; and Wiedenmann, running back.
Starting on defense were Jase Hovey, defensive back; Justin Collins, defensive back; Will Patterson, line; Hupp, line; Barker, line; Younggren, line; Wiedenmann, linebacker; Kattau, linebacker; Scollin, linebacker, Vohs, defensive back; and Guetterman, defensive back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.