ATCHISON — The Louisburg Wildcat football team flew out of Amelia Earhart Stadium with their fourth straight victory, defeating Atchison 41-12.
The Wildcats took a 21-0 lead in the first half and never looked back Friday, Oct. 11. After losing its first two games to open the season, Louisburg has won four in a row.
Running back Ben Wiedenmann got the party started for the Wildcats, capping a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 7:53 left in the first quarter.
Louisburg turned the ball over on an interception. The Wildcat defense got the ball right back, recovering an Atchison fumble.
Wiedenmann doubled the ante with his second touchdown run of the game in the final minute of the opening frame. Drake Varns kicked the extra point for a 14-0 lead.
Atchison fumbled the football in the second quarter and Charlie Koontz was there to recover the ball for Louisburg.
Wiedenmann closed out a second-quarter drive with his third touchdown of the night as the Wildcats made it 21-0.
Atchison got on the scoreboard with 5:25 left in the first half on a 32-yard touchdown run. The extra-point attempt was no good.
Louisburg would answer in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Andy Hupp to convert on fourth down. The extra point-attempt was no good, making it 27-6.
If there was any doubt left, quarterback Madden Rutherford swept them away with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Weston Guetterman in the fourth quarter. Louisburg pushed its lead to 34-6.
Atchison broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run, making it 34-12 with less than six minutes left in regulation.
Louisburg struck first in the game and would also deliver the final strike as quarterback Maverick Rockers capped a drive with a 1-yard run to make it 41-12.
Rockers, who went in at quarterback in the fourth quarter, completed a 23-yard pass to Aiden Barker on the drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.