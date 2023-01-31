230201_mr_spt_lou_boys

The Louisburg Wildcat basketball team came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Northeast Kansas of Topeka by a final of 69-53 for first place in the Pleasanton Invitational. Tournament champion Wildcats are (in front, from left) Luke Hall, Myles Vohs, Bracy Hickey, Case Gassman, Nathan Parker, Josh Holtzen and Isaiah Whitley; (back row) Brock Vohs, Gavin Lohse, Luke Schultz, Conlee Hovey, Mason Dobbins, Trey Myers, Jaymes Melton and Colyer Wingfield.

 Submitted Photo

PLEASANTON — The Louisburg Wildcats used defense and some reserve players off the bench to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Northeast Kansas of Topeka in the championship game of the Pleasanton Invitational.

Louisburg trailed Northeast Kansas by a score of 33-23 at halftime.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos