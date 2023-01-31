The Louisburg Wildcat basketball team came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Northeast Kansas of Topeka by a final of 69-53 for first place in the Pleasanton Invitational. Tournament champion Wildcats are (in front, from left) Luke Hall, Myles Vohs, Bracy Hickey, Case Gassman, Nathan Parker, Josh Holtzen and Isaiah Whitley; (back row) Brock Vohs, Gavin Lohse, Luke Schultz, Conlee Hovey, Mason Dobbins, Trey Myers, Jaymes Melton and Colyer Wingfield.
PLEASANTON — The Louisburg Wildcats used defense and some reserve players off the bench to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Northeast Kansas of Topeka in the championship game of the Pleasanton Invitational.
Louisburg trailed Northeast Kansas by a score of 33-23 at halftime.
The Wildcats dominated the second half with a 22-10 third-quarter run and a 24-10 run in the final eight minutes to seal a 69-53 victory Friday, Jan. 20.
Seven players scored in the victory for the Wildcats. Louisburg came into the tournament one game under .500 with a record of 4-5.
The Louisburg Wildcats went 3-0 in the tournament, improving to 7-5 on the season.
Cloyer Wingfield led Louisburg with 17 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds.
Conlee Hovey also had a big game, posting a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Role players proved huge for the Wildcats. Nathan Parker, Luke Schultz and Gavin Lohse combined for 32 of the Wildcats’ 69 points. Parker came off the bench with 12 points in the second half. Schultz dropped in 11 points. Lohse added nine points.
Mason Dobbins and Cade Gassman also scored.
The Louisburg Wildcat defense forced 21 turnovers, which led to 16 points.
Louisburg made 24 field goals, including four 3-pointers. The Wildcats sank 17 of 23 from the free-throw line.
Louisburg ran past Pleasanton in the semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 19, 74-39.
Wingfield posted a team-high 21 points. Trey Myers scored 15 points. Hovey had 13 points.
Dobbins finished with nine points. Jaymes Melton scored six points.
Dobbins had 13 rebounds. Melton grabbed 10 rebounds. Hovey had nine rebounds.
