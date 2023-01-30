The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team honored 11 seniors prior to their final home dual on senior night Thursday, Jan. 26. Seniors are (in front, from left) Kaleb Carter, Brecon Klugman, Luke York, Aidan Robinson, Kaven Bartlett; (back row) Trace Eslinger, Cameron McClellan, Elijah Eslinger, Grant Strubbe, Jesse Murphy and Kyle Oram.
LOUISBURG — Wrestling without two of their starters, the Louisburg Wildcats found a way to defeat the Ottawa Cyclones, defending their home mat on senior night.
Down three points heading into the final match, the Wildcats needed a decision for the tie or at least a major decision to win it.
Senior Elijah Eslinger ended the drama with a first-round pin at 285 pounds, giving the Wildcats a 39-36 victory Thursday, Jan. 26.
Louisburg came from behind in the dual to win it, winning five of their last seven matches. The Wildcats also fought some tough battles, losing close decisions but not giving up pins to keep the dual close.
The Louisburg Wildcats recognized seniors Kaven Bartlett, Kaleb Carter, Elijah Eslinger, Trace Eslinger, Brecon Klugman, Cameron McClellan, Jesse Murphy, Kyle Oram, Aidan Robinson, Grant Strubbe and Luke York prior to the varsity dual.
J’Lee Collins and Jay McCaskill were out for the dual. Stepping in for Louisburg were sophomores Greysen Dixon, 126 pounds, and Jonas Briley, 157 pounds.
Dixon was pinned in his match. Briley won his bout with a pin.
Will Showalter opened the night with a win at 106 pounds. Hayden Heffernon was open at 113 pounds.
Kaven Bartlett won with a pin at 138 pounds. Jesse Murphy battled at 144 pounds and lost a decision. Vance Hahn lost by decision at 165 pounds but fought and did not give up a pin. Murphy and Hahn yielded just three points in each match.
Ashton Moore won by a decision at 175 pounds.
Brayden Yoder had a pin at 190 pounds.
Eslinger brought it home with a pin at 285 pounds, making the final score 39-36.
The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team placed 10th in the 21-team Blue Valley Northwest Husky Invitational on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21.
Jay McCaskill was 7-0 with six pins for first place at 157 pounds.
Brayden Yoder was 5-2 with a pin for third place at 190 pounds.
Ashton Moore was 5-3 with three pins for fifth place at 175 pounds.
J’Lee Collins placed sixth at 126 pounds. He had one pin and a major decision.
Kaven Bartlett was 3-2 with two pins for sixth place at 138 pounds.
Elijah Eslinger placed seventh at 285 pounds. He was 5-2 with five pins.
Jesse Murphy was eighth at 144 pounds. Murphy had two pins.
Trace Eslinger placed eighth at 215 pounds. He had two pins.
Will Showalter competed at 106 pounds. He had two pins.
Mika McKintrick wrestled at 132 pounds. McKintrick had two pins.
Logan Henry competed at 132 pounds.
Elias Pugh wrestled at 175 pounds. He had three pins.
