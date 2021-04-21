LOUISURG — Mia Wilson pitched three innings of no-hit relief in the first win of the season for the Lady Cats.
Wilson struck out four, walked none and allowed no runs in a 5-3 victory Thursday, April 15. She notched the win.
She also singled in the game, drove home two runs and scored one run.
Megan Quinn started the game, giving up three runs on two hits. She struck out three.
Brooklyn Diederich and Brylee Diederich both scored in the win. Brooklyn Diederich singled, drove in one run and scored. Brylee Diederich walked and scored.
Izzy Moreland singled. Jenna Cauthon and Rylee Hickey each scored one run.
Louisburg scored five runs on three hits. The Lady Cats had two errors.
Tonganoxie drove in three runs on two hits. The Lady Chieftains committed four errors.
Louisburg lost two games at Bonner Springs on Tuesday, April 13.
The Lady Cats lost by scores of 13-0 and 14-3.
Wilson and Quinn pitched in the 13-0 shutout loss.
Louisburg did not have a hit in the game.
Brooklyn Diederich homered in the 14-3 loss. She drove in two runs and scored.
Quinn singled and doubled. Maddy Rhamy singled and scored.
Jenna Terry, Moreland and Wilson singled.
Quinn pitched the complete game, striking out seven.
