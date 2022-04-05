LOUISBURG – Mia Wilson pitched four innings of hitless ball as the Louisburg Lady Cats opened the season with a doubleheader sweep at home against the Baldwin Lady Bulldogs.
Louisburg battled back from a 1-0 deficit to take the opener 5-2 on Tuesday, March 29.
Wilson struck out seven and walked six in four innings of hitless action. She allowed one earned run.
Isabella Moreland allowed one run on one hit in three innings of relief for the win.
Left fielder Sabra Brueggen singled, doubled, drove home one run and scored.
First baseman Megan Quinn singled and drove in one run. Designated hitter Adelynn Stohs singled and scored. Samantha Lane scored.
Second baseman Jenna Cauthon singled. Moreland singled. Brooklyn Harmon and Rylee Hickey scored.
The Louisburg Lady Cats scored 12 runs on 12 hits in the second game.
Centerfielder Mackenzie Rooney doubled and tripled, driving home six runs. She had three runs scored.
Wilson was 3-for-4, driving in two runs. She scored one run.
Second baseman Ashley Moreau had two base hits, drove in two runs and scored.
Brueggen singled twice and scored three runs. Quinn singled and drove home two runs.
Stohs singled and scored twice. Hickey singled and scored. Lane scored.
Quinn started the game, allowing two runs on four hits in four innings for the win. She struck out three.
Moreland pitched three innings to nail down the save, holding Baldwin to one run on two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.