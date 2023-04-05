LOUISBURG — Colyer Wingfield was a game-changer for the Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball team. Opponents had to account for Wingfield and try to contain him.
That proved to be a difficult task as Wingfield averaged 17.4 points per game, leading the Wildcats into the substate tournament. Louisburg fell to perennial state powerhouse Bishop Miege in the Class 4A substate tournament, ending the season with a record of 8-13.
Wingfield was all over the court for the Wildcats, adding 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“Colyer was the leader of our team,” Louisburg coach Ty Pfannenstiel said. “Not only with his stats, but with his work ethic and his demeanor.”
Wingfield, a post player his junior season, took on a new role for the Wildcats this season. The offense ran through Wingfield.
“He is a good kid that has meant a lot to our program,” Pfannenstiel said. “Colyer moved to our point guard position this year and really emerged as one of the best scoring guards in our league. He is very deserving of all the postseason accolades that he has received.”
Wingfield was Spotlight player of the year and named to the first team. He was a second-team All-Frontier League selection.
“The award truly means a lot and I am truly blessed,” Wingfield said. “To be the player of year in anything is an honor.”
The Wildcats were eager to get back to the state tournament and that did not happen this season, Wingfield said. The team played hard and represented Louisburg with a lot of pride and tradition.
“Not everything turned out the way we wanted,” Wingfield said. “We had goals that we did not reach, but I would not have wanted to go any other way. I enjoyed every minute being with my guys. They are like family.”
Wingfield knew a lot was going to be asked of him this season, and he accepted the challenge.
“I knew I had to be a leader for this team,” he said. “Going into last summer I knew I had to put in the work. I was in the gym all summer because I needed to make a huge jump from my junior to senior year.”
The entire team bought in, Wingfield said, and went out to be the best team they could be.
“The team played incredibly hard every game and every practice, and I believe it showed,” Wingfield said. “One thing you notice about Louisburg in general, is that no matter the sport or game, people in this town are going to compete for their community.”
