230405_mr_spt_wingfield

Louisburg senior point guard Colyer Wingfield runs the offense for the Wildcats against rival Paola. Wingfield averaged 17.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

File Photo

LOUISBURG — Colyer Wingfield was a game-changer for the Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball team. Opponents had to account for Wingfield and try to contain him.

That proved to be a difficult task as Wingfield averaged 17.4 points per game, leading the Wildcats into the substate tournament. Louisburg fell to perennial state powerhouse Bishop Miege in the Class 4A substate tournament, ending the season with a record of 8-13.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.