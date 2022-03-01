SALINA — During a medical emergency at a Subway in Salina, rivalries went out the window as the Osawatomie and Prairie View wrestling families came together.
Prairie View assistant wrestling coach Joe Cullor and Osawatomie senior wrestler Hagan Page stepped behind the counter at Subway, gloved up and made sandwiches for about 20 minutes after an employee suffered seizures and needed medical attention Thursday, Feb. 23.
“That is what our wrestling community does,” Cullor said. “We step in when someone needs help.”
A Subway employee making sandwiches suffered seizures while wrestlers, coaches and managers from Osawatomie and Prairie View were out for dinner in Salina following the conclusion of the two-day girls tournament.
Another employee called 911.
Prairie View wresting coach Walter Vandeventer assisted the employee having the medical emergency. Wrestlers went to a nearby truck stop to get pillows to make the employee more comfortable while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
Page was in Salina to cheer on his teammates during the boys and girls state tournaments.
Page works at Subway in Paola, and when the team went out for dinner, he wanted something different and opted to eat at McDonald’s.
Osawatomie senior wrestling manager Regan Badders was with a group that went to Subway. There was a line of customers all the way out the door. Cullor, a Paola graduate, worked for Subway when he was in high school and went behind the counter to start making sandwiches. Badders called Page, who currently works for the Subway in Paola, to come and offer his assistance.
Page soon took his place next to Cullor, and the two made about 10 sandwiches over the next 20 minutes.
“I didn’t know what buttons to hit,” Cullor said. “A lot has changed since I worked in high school. We didn’t have the toaster ovens. We had microwaves.
“Hagan was the hero,” Cullor said. “He came in and saved the day. He knew how everything worked and helped ring up all of the orders. He didn’t hesitate at all, he just got in there and did what needed to be done.”
For his willingness to step up and help out, making sandwiches for customers at Subway in Salina, Page was named the Osawatomie athlete of the week.
“I think everyone knew I wasn’t going to screw up their sandwiches,” Page said. “It just felt normal to get in there and help.”
Cullor and Page said they were surprised by all of the attention their act of kindness had received.
“My phone was blowing up about it on Friday,” Cullor said. “I thought everyone was messaging me about Kylee Eastwood winning a state title and the girls placing fourth.
“Someone told me it wasn’t about that at all,” he said. “It was about us making sandwiches at Subway. Cullor even made his own sandwich and paid full price.
It was a proud mom moment, said Heather Osborn of Osawatomie, Hagan’s mother.
Subway in Paola already knew the young man they had working behind the counter was a great one. Page was the employee of the month for February.
