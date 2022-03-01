Osawatomie wrestler Hagan Page and Prairie View assistant wrestling coach Joe Cullor pose for pictures at Subway in Paola on Sunday, Feb. 27. Page and Cullor stepped up at a Subway in Salina to make sandwiches for customers Thursday, Feb. 24, after an employee had seizers and needed medical attention. Cullor said the wrestling community is a family and when someone needs help, they help. Page works at the Subway in Paola. Cullor, a Paola graduate, worked for Subway when he was in high school.