230517_mr_spt_wright

Delaney Wright, a 2022 graduate of Louisburg High School, soars over the bar in the hurdles for Kansas State. She recently competed in the heptathlon during the Big 12 Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Norman, Okla.

 Submitted Photo

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Delaney Wright closed out her freshmen season at Kansas State by competing in the heptathlon at the Big 12 Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Wright, a 2022 graduate of Louisburg High School, set personal records this season in five of the seven heptathlon events. She had two top-five finishes this season and recorded two of the top Kansas State performances.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.