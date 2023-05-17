Delaney Wright, a 2022 graduate of Louisburg High School, soars over the bar in the hurdles for Kansas State. She recently competed in the heptathlon during the Big 12 Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Norman, Okla.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Delaney Wright closed out her freshmen season at Kansas State by competing in the heptathlon at the Big 12 Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
Wright, a 2022 graduate of Louisburg High School, set personal records this season in five of the seven heptathlon events. She had two top-five finishes this season and recorded two of the top Kansas State performances.
Prior to the Big 12 Championships in Norman, Okla., Wright had only competed in four of the seven events once.
The seven events that make up the women’s heptathlon are: 100-meter dash, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin and 800-meter run.
Wright won three medals for Louisburg in the 2022 Class 4A state track and field meet in Wichita her senior year.
Wright placed second in the 400-meter dash. She was third in the 200-meter dash. Wright finished fifth in the long jump.
Fighting her way back from an injury, Wright had an incredible regional meet to set the stage for state.
Wright won the long jump, the 200 and the 400 as the Louisburg girls were runner-up in the Class 4A regional at Eudora, the program’s best regional performance in 11 years. Wright is a three-time regional champion in the long jump and two-time regional champion in the 200 and 400.
She wrapped up her junior season in 2021 with a three gold-medal performance in the Class 4A state track and field meet.
Wright placed first in the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and long jump. Wright broke three school records at the De Soto Invitational.
Wright was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2021.
Delaney is the daughter of Andy and Amy Wright of Louisburg.
