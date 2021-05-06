BASEHOR – Delaney Wright and Alyse Moore took the hammer to the Louisburg Lady Cats track and field records during the De Soto Invitational.
Wright broke three school records at the meet held at Basehor on Friday, April 30, due to work on the De Soto track.
Wright ran a time of 25.87 seconds for first place in the 200-meter dash, setting a new Louisburg girls record.
She won the 400-meter dash in 59.16, taking down another school record.
Wright had a leap of 18 feet, 5.75 inches for first place in the long jump, winning her third event with her third Lady Cats record.
Wright broke two of her old records, and another six-year-old mark. She started the day in the long jump as she broke her old record for the second straight week with a mark of 18 feet, 5.75 inches. Her previous best was 18-0.5.
She then carried that momentum onto the track where she broke her 400 dash time that she set two years ago as a freshman. Wright ran a 59.16 to win the event and eclipsed her previous best time of 1:00.
The 200 dash was the next one to fall as Wright edged out Piper’s Kinley Brown to win the 200 dash in 25.87 seconds. The old record of 26 seconds was set in 2015 by Bailey Belcher.
Moore, a senior who recently signed with the University of Kansas, won the javelin with a distance of 149-0.
Moore broke a 20-year-old school record with the mark.
Moore put her name on the school’s record board for the first time as she now has the top mark in the javelin with her throw of 149 feet. Her gold-medal throw broke the old mark of 145-10, set by Krystal Bowes in 2001.
Moore’s previous best in the javelin was 144-8. Her record-breaking toss is now the second best in the state and fourth best in the entire nation.
