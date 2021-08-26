LOUISBURG — Andy Wright has been named the Class 4A Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year.
Wright guided the Louisburg High School Wildcats to the team championship at the state meet in Wichita that went right down to the wire.
Heading into the final event, the 4x400-meter relay, the state title was a two-team race between Louisburg and Andale. The Andale girls had already wrapped up the team title, scoring 137.5 points, and the boys were looking to duplicate the feat.
Justin Collins, Tom Koontz, Ethan Ptacek and Ben Wiedenmann placed third in the relay for the Louisburg Wildcats and Andale seventh.
Louisburg scored six points in the event, giving the Wildcats the team title by 4.5 points with 77.5 points to 73 points for runner-up Andale.
“Receiving the 4A coach of the year award was an absolutely incredible honor,” Wright said. “But, I feel like this award is really a credit to the athletes and the entire coaching staff. The athletes were absolutely amazing to work with. The coaching staff did a fantastic job of having each athlete prepared to do their best.
“It was an unforgettable season for many reasons, and this award just adds to it,” he said. “I could not be more proud of the athletes and coaches who were part of it. There are no words to describe how incredibly proud I was of the entire team. It was a total team effort. It was a moment I will never forget as a coach, and how exciting that it came down to the final race.”
Tom Koontz, Louisburg, ran a time of 14.97 for first place in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles.
Luke Faulkner, Louisburg, was runner-up in the pole vault.
Louisburg placed third in the 4x800-meter relay. Running the relay were Carson Houchen, Cade Holtzen, Hayden Ross and Jaden Vohs.
Nathan Vincent placed fourth in the javelin. Mason Dobbins tied for fifth place in the high jump.
Collins placed fifth in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 400-meter dash. Vohs was sixth in the 800-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.
Caden Caplinger placed eighth in the pole vault. Ptacek was eighth in the 400-meter dash. Houchen was eighth in the 1,600-meter run.
