LOUISBURG — Delaney Wright was close to making her decision on where to run track and field in college.
Wright, a Louisburg senior, was a record-holder and state medalist for the Lady Cats. She was being recruited by Pittsburg State with some interest from Kansas State University and the University of Kansas.
She made several college visits and was ready to make a decision.
Then disaster struck for the Wright family with a fire that caused the family to have to move while repairs could be made to the home.
“I was blessed enough to visit schools, and it was a difficult decision,” Wright said. “I had my top two schools in mind, so I thought my options were already in mind. However, I came home that week to a house fire. My family was all safe, and we were just grateful because it could have been a lot worse.
“It held back my decision for a week because we were dealing with finding somewhere to live,” she said. “It was almost a small blessing in disguise because Kansas State University and the University of Kansas came into the picture more after I already had my top schools. I felt like it was a sign from God and a blessing that things happen.”
Wright was very optimistic after her visit to Kansas State but had not heard back from them when it came time to make a decision. After delaying her decision, Kansas State reached out to her, bringing her into the family where she will remain a Wildcat.
“I am extremely excited to be given the opportunity to compete in a collegiate sport,” Wright said. “I know I will be pushed, and I am looking forward to doing track year round.
“I was recruited for multiple events in track,” she said. “Going on a visit to Kansas State, I just got a good feeling overall. Everyone was extremely nice, and I found where I was going to fit in.”
Wright loves to push herself and rise to the occasion, putting up some of her best performances in league, regional and state meets.
She wrapped up her junior season in 2021 with a three gold-medal performance in the Class 4A state track and field meet. Wright placed first in the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and long jump. Wright broke three school records at the De Soto Invitational. She was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“My favorite part about track is the competition,” Wright said. “A lot about track is heart and working hard. I have been a part of Hot Feet Track club for about four years now. They have helped me a great deal, as well as my high school team. I am just blessed and grateful to everyone that has helped and supported me these last few years.”
Delaney is the daughter of Andy and Amy Wright of Louisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.