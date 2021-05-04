DE SOTO — Delaney Wright won three events to lead the Louisburg girls at the De Soto Invitational.
Wright ran a time of 25.87 seconds for first place in the 200-meter dash at the De Soto Invitational on Friday, April 30. She won the 400-meter dash in 59.16. Wright had a leap of 18 feet, 5.75 inches for first place in the long jump.
The Louisburg girls won five events on the day. The Wildcat boys placed first in three events.
Corinna McMullen placed first in the discus with a mark of 108-5.
Alyse Moore won the javelin with a distance of 149-0.
Louisburg Wildcat senior Justin Collins won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.19. He was runner-up in the 100-meter dash.
Tom Koontz won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.10 seconds. He was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Luke Faulkner cleared 13-6 for first place in the pole vault.
Girls Placers
Emma Vohs placed fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Boys Placers
Nathan Vincent was runner-up in the javelin. Jay Scollin placed third. Vincent was third in the discus.
The Louisburg Wildcats placed second in the 4x100-meter relay.
Ben Wiedenmann finished third in the 200-meter dash.
Ethan Ptacek was third in the 400-meter dash.
Louisburg placed third in the 4x400-meter relay.
The Wildcats were third in the 4x800-meter relay.
Jaden Vohs placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
Mason Dobbins was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Caden Caplinger placed fifth in the pole vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.