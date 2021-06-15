LOUISBURG — Lady Cat Delaney Wright wrapped up her junior season with three gold-medal performances in the Class 4A state track and field meet.
Wright, Louisburg, placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.45 seconds.
She won the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.30.
Wright had a leap of 18 feet, 2.25 inches for first place in the long jump.
She helped lead the Louisburg Lady Cat track team to fifth place in the state. Louisburg qualified seven girls for state and four of them posted points in the state meet for the team.
Wright was named the Tri-County Spotlight Track and Field Girls Athlete of the Year.
“I feel very blessed for winning this award,” Wright said. “I didn’t know what to expect at the beginning of the season. We didn’t have one last year and were two years out from competing. After the first meet, the entire team just kept improving.”
Wright and teammate Alyse Moore went to the De Soto Invitational on April 30 and kicked things into a different level altogether.
Wright broke three school records at the meet.
She ran a time of 25.87 seconds for first place in the 200-meter dash, breaking a time of 26 seconds set by Bailey Belcher in 2015.
Wright won the 400-meter dash in 59.16, breaking her own school record in the event. Wright also had a leap of 18 feet, 5.75 inches for first place in the long jump, taking down her own school record in the event.
Moore won the javelin with a mark of 149-0, breaking a 20-year-old school record.
Moore’s gold medal throw in the event broke the record of 145-10 set by Krystal Bowes in 2001. Moore’s record-breaking mark was the second best in the state and ranked her fourth in the nation.
The De Soto Invitational was a turning point in the season, Wright said.
“The meet that stands out to me is the De Soto meet when I broke all three school records, and Alyse Moore broke the javelin record,” she said.
Louisburg did some great things at state with seven athletes, Wright said.
“When state came around it was very cool to take seven girls there to compete,” she said “We couldn’t ask for a better overall great experience.
“It was also awesome for me having Emma Vohs (freshman) compete and medal in the 400 with me,” Wright said. “We ended up fifth as a team with four girls scoring points.
Corinna McMullen (discus), Moore (javelin), Vohs (400) and Wright medaled at state to post points for the Lady Cats fifth-place finish.
“It was super amazing as it was one of the best state finishes in history for Louisburg,” Wright said. “That is a credit to the coaches and everyone just buying in and working hard all season. “
There is more work to be done, Wright said.
“I am grateful for the experience of winning three state championships, and getting on the record board at Louisburg High School, but I am not satisfied and want to keep working hard to progress my times and jumps,” she said. “I couldn’t have imagined a better season or better people to compete with, and I am excited to continue that next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.