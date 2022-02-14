CHANUTE — There is good. There is excellent. There is even dominant. Then, there is Paola senior Lady Panther Kailyn Younger.
Younger was 4-0 in the Class 4A-1A girls regional wrestling tournament at Chanute High School on Saturday, Feb. 12. She pinned Hanna Bailey of Girard in the championship match.
She not only went undefeated to capture the 126-pound title, but posted her perfect 4-0 record with four pins. Younger was named the regional’s outstanding wrestler. She is a three-time regional champion.
The Paola Lady Panthers placed fifth in the regional with 80 points. Prairie View was one point behind Paola, placing sixth with 79 points.
Champions
Alyssa Page, 29-3, Prairie View, scored an 8-6 sudden victory against Skylee Dodd of Eureka for first place at 155 pounds. Page was 4-0 with a pair of pins.
Kylee Eastwood, 29-5, Prairie View, pinned Lena Aguilar of Chanute in the title match at 170 pounds. She was 3-0 with three pins.
Whitley Cox-Halliburton, 11-6, Prairie View, pinned Shyann Weymouth of Osawatomie for first place at 235 pounds. She was 2-0 with two pins.
State Qualifiers
Shyann Weymouth, 7-8, Osawatomie, placed second at 235 pounds. She was 1-1 with a pin.
Alyssa Bartlett, 18-8, Paola, scored an 8-6 decision against Elizabeth White of Humboldt for third place at 191 pounds. Bartlett was 3-1 with a pin and a major decision.
Kylee Slyter, 22-8, Paola, placed fourth at 109 pounds. She was 2-2 with two pins.
Additional results
Bailey Hallas, 7-13, Louisburg, wrestled at 109 pounds.
Addison Stamper, 6-18, Paola, competed at 115 pounds.
Bailey Donahue, 20-14, Paola, wrestled at 120 pounds. She was 3-2.
Kimberlee Eastwood, 13-125, Prairie View, competed at 120 pounds. She was 1-2.
Taryn Mills, 7-29, Prairie View, wrestled at 126 pounds.
Jailynn Taylor, 16-12, Paola, competed at 132 pounds. She was 1-2.
Ariel Suppenbch, Prairie View, wrestled at 132 pounds.
Bryan Grandon, 20-10, Paola, competed at 138 pounds. She was 2-2, coming up one win from punching her ticket to state.
Camryn Mather, 17-15, Paola, wrestled at 143 pounds. She was 1-2.
Charity Friend, 6-4, Osawatomie, competed at 170 pounds.
Zoey Stogsdill, 7-8, Prairie View, wrestled at 191 pounds.
Class 6A-5A regional at Spring Hill
The Lady Broncos were runner-up in the Class 6A-5A regional at Spring Hill on Saturday, Feb. 12, scoring 123 points.
State Qualifiers
Graccie Oppeau, 28-13, was runner-up at 126 pounds. She was 3-1 with three pins.
Izzy Farris, 8-12, placed second at 138 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins.
Nevaeh Tauer, 30-7, was third at 143 pounds.
Campbell Mermis, 33-10, placed third at 155 pounds.
Avery Feeback, 26-8, was third at 235 pounds.
Averi Cochran, 6-25, placed fourth at 101 pounds.
Jay Yoder, 20-8, was fourth at 115 pounds.
Kaylynn Ottenschnieder, 15-21, placed fourth at 120 pounds.
Lexi Suter, 21-22, was fourth at 170 pounds.
Additional results
Allie Stinemetz, 22-13, competed at 132 pounds.
