LOUISBURG – Alec Younggren ended his 2020-21 season on the biggest stage there is, wrestling in the 220-pound championship match at the Class 4A state tournament.
Younggren, a Louisburg senior, suffered the first and only loss of his season in the state title match at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
He finished the season with a record of 37-1. Younggren was a district champion, regional champion, substate champion and state runner-up. Younggren topped the 100-win milestone of his career during the regional tournament.
Younggren was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Co-Wrestler of the Year.
Younggren was 2-1 at state with a decision and a pin. Younggren, 37-1, did not lose a match until the state championship bout. He lost a 9-5 decision against Cayden Winter, 22-0, of Andale. He opened with an 8-2 decision against Dexter Dautel of Goodland. He advanced to the finals with a pin against Keegan McDonald of Clay Center.
“Being new to the school this year, Alec had almost an immediate impact,” Louisburg wrestling coach Bobby Bovaird said. “You can't miss him in the hallways. While he wasn't a captain by title, he certainly took on a huge leadership role with the team.”
Younggren also played on the line for the Louisburg Wildcat football team.
He was a team-leader on and off the mat, Bovaird said.
“He's an outstanding athlete both on the wrestling mat and the football field,” Bovaird said. “Kids immediately look up to him, and it's for the right reasons.”
Younggren transferred to Louisburg High School this year, but he was certainly not new to wrestling or football.
“He joined our program, bringing with him an extensive wrestling background,” Bovaird said. “A lot of his techniques and style meshed really well with what I teach, and one great thing was how he was able to use his own terms and descriptions to help our guys better understand the sport.”
Younggren is a talented athlete, Bovaird said, but he also put in his time to reach his full potential.
“There were many practices where Alec was staying after to continue his workout,” Bovaird said. “He put in lots of time outside of practice working on his conditioning. The competitiveness, work ethic, and mental toughness were exactly what the younger kids in the program needed to see. He's definitely a leader by example.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.