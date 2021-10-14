LOUISBURG — The Wildcat soccer team won a defensive gem against state-ranked Eudora on a night both communities joined forces for Together We Fight to support the fight against cancer in Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Braden Yows blasted a penalty kick into the back of the net for what proved to be the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory Thursday, Oct. 7.
Yows also scored the lone goal against Spring Hill on a penalty kick, giving Louisburg a 1-0 victory on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The game against Eudora could have easily been 7-1, but the Louisburg Wildcats hit the post and crossbar five times.
Eudora is ranked No. 1 in the East for Class 4A-1A.
“We played a really strong game with only a few let downs,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “We have a massive amount of opportunities. The boys kept battling and kept attacking and we got some fantastic results.
“I am so proud of the boys to come out and play so well,” Conley said. “We had them pinned in a lot and did a nice job of not letting them out. I loved how hard we played, the amount of energy we played with and how much heart we played with.”
All of the proceeds from the Cancer Awareness Night were donated to a former player’s family to aid in their fight against cancer, Conley said.
Kelli Conley organized the event, making T-shirts and cookies. There was also a 50-50 raffle, and the winner donated the money back to the cause.
The Louisburg Wildcats wore pink jerseys for the game. Eudora wore white jerseys with pink lettering. Soccer balls for the game were pink and white.
Isaac Guetterman had a great chance two minutes into the game, firing a shot over the Eudora goal. Colin McManigal fired a shot wide one minute later.
Louisburg was on the attack the entire first half, controlling the ball and dominating the possession.
McManigal beat three Eudora defenders and fired off a shot and was denied by the Eudora keeper five minutes into the game. He followed up on a shot with a loose ball in front of the goal that came out of the keeper’s hands and kicked it into the net with 31 minutes remaining in the half, but the goal was called back on obstruction.
Wildcat keeper Mack Newell made a huge save on a hard shot with 27 minutes on the clock.
Ayden Deterding fired a shot that went over the Eudora goal with 26 minutes on the clock. Newell made another big save with 21 minutes to go.
Deterding kicked a shot from 20 yards out and it hit the back of the net for a 1-0 lead with 19:11 left in the half.
Cade Gassman had a great chance and drilled a shot at the Eudora goal that went off the post at the 17-minute mark. He had another opportunity and fired a shot wide.
Eudora tied the game with a goal at 12:15.
Less than two minutes later Colton Blue was taken down in the Eudora box and Louisburg was awarded a penalty kick.
Yows took the penalty shot and put it in the net for the 2-1 advantage.
It was 2-1 at the half and neither side found the back of the net in a scoreless second half, making the final 2-1.
