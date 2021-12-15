LOUISBURG — Braden Yows pushed the attack from the midfield position for the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team.
He was a spark for the offense, taking 72 shots on the season with 45 shots on goal. Yows scored 17 goals with 11 assists in just 13 games. Louisburg played 15 games, and Yows missed two of those due to injury.
During eight league games this season, Yows scored 10 goals with six assists. He had four game-winning shots on the season.
Yows was named the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Offensive Player of the Year.
“Braden is the best player or one of the best players on the field every night we play,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “He dictates the play and does a fantastic job of seeing the entire field.”
Yows was named captain by his teammates during his junior and senior seasons.
He was one of the team leaders in minutes played and ran the offense from midfield.
“He hardly ever comes off the field and has been fantastic for us,” Conley said. “He was virtually man marked every game, and he was still able to find space.”
He had quite a resume since taking up the game of soccer when he was 3. His family moved to Louisburg the summer of his sophomore year, and he has been a mainstay on the field for the Wildcat soccer team ever since.
Yows was named one of The Topeka Capital Journal’s 11 soccer players to watch in 2020, was first team All-Frontier League and All-Tri-County Spotlight in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
He was named the Class 4A-1A Co-Midfielder of the Year in 2019. Yows was on the United Soccer Coaches Preseason High All American Watch List in the state of Kansas.
Yows signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
Yows has left quite a legacy with the Louisburg Wildcat soccer program. Yows is the single season assists leader (21), career assist leader (46), ranked second in career points (116) and fourth on the all-time list in goals (35).
