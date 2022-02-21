PAOLA — Charlie Zeller, Xander Meinig and Kaiden Powell captured titles to lead the Panther wrestling team to runner-up in the Class 4A regional at Paola High School on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Paola scored 163.5 points for second place in the team standings. Tonganoxie won the regional with 202.5 points. Holton was third with 155 points. Louisburg placed sixth, posting 111.5 points.
Zeller, 15-7, scored a 10-3 decision against Joel Brown of Ottawa in the 152-pound championship match. Zeller broke his pelvis in September and missed half of the season. He had an inspirational regional tournament, going 4-0 with a technical fall and two pins to punch his ticket for the state tournament in Salina.
Meinig, 29-10, pinned Cody Black of Santa Fe Trail for first place at 113 pounds. Meinig was 3-0 with three pins.
Powell, 34-3, won a 7-5 decision against Brock Sutton of Ottawa in the 106-pound title match. Powell was 3-0 with two pins.
Paola qualified six wrestlers for state. Sheldon Martin placed second at 138 pounds. Ryan Pankov was third at 126 pounds. Macoy Johnson placed third at 132 pounds.
The Louisburg Wildcats are sending five wrestlers to the state tournament. Kaven Bartlett placed second at 126 pounds. Ashton Moore was runner-up at 170 pounds. Aiden Barker was second at 195 pounds. Brandon Doles was third at 182 pounds. Elijah Eslinger placed third at 285 pounds.
Regional Runner-Up
Sheldon Martin, Paola, 21-9, placed second at 138 pounds. Martin pinned Jesse Hopper of Baldwin to advance to the finals. He was 2-1 with two pins.
Kaven Bartlett, Louisburg, 26-8, was runner-up at 126 pounds. He was 2-1 with a pin. Bartlett scored a 7-6 decision to reach the finals.
Ashton Moore, Louisburg, 25-11, placed second at 170 pounds. Moore won a 3-1 decision to advance to the title match. He was 3-1.
Aiden Barker, Louisburg, 27-6, was second at 195 pounds. He pinned Zayne Nowak of Baldwin to reach the finals. Barker was 2-1 with two pins.
Regional Placers
Ryan Pankov, Paola, 26-8, pinned Archer Willis of Atchison in the third-place match at 126 pounds. He was 3-1 with a major decision and a pin.
Macoy Johnson, Paola, 33-8, scored a 5-2 decision against Dalton Evans of Ottawa for third place at 132 pounds. Johnson was 3-1 with a major decision and two pins.
Brandon Doles, Louisburg, 7-3, scored a 3-1 sudden victory against Keaton Shelman of Jefferson West for third place at 182 pounds. Doles suffered a season-ending injury a year ago, just recently got back to competing at the varsity level and punched his ticket to state with an emotional run through the regional bracket. Doles was 3-1 with a pin.
Elijah Eslinger, Louisburg, 26-8, pinned Jake Van Horn of Baldwin in the third-place match at 285 pounds. Eslinger was 4-1 with four pins.
So Close
Jay McCaskill, Louisburg, 16-15, was one win away from going to state at 138 pounds. He lost a one-point, 5-4, decision in the consolation semifinals. McCaskill was 3-2 with three pins.
Jesse Murphy, Louisburg, 11-12, came one win away from advancing to state at 152 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Braeden Whitehurst, Paola, 15-21, was one win away from qualifying for state at 160 pounds. He was 3-2 with two pins.
Bryson Schull, Paola, 6-7, came one win away from punching his ticket to state at 182 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Logan Latto, 13-13, Paola, came one win from going to state at 195 pounds. He was 1-2 with a pin.
Class 4A regional at Frontenac
Prairie View placed fifth at the Class 4A regional at Frontenac on Saturday, Feb. 19, scoring 94 points. Osawatomie was ninth with 66 points.
Osawatomie qualified three wrestlers for state. Seth Carrow won the 182-pound regional title. Parker Slayman was second at 113 pounds. Chance Mitzner placed third at 132 pounds.
Carrow, 31-4, scored a 3-1 decision against Brock Zimmerman of Burlington in the 182-pound championship match. Carrow was 3-0 with two pins.
Slayman, 24-7, was second at 113 pounds. He advanced to the finals with a pin. Slayman was 2-1 with two pins.
Mitzner, 18-3, won by forfeit in the 132-pound third place match. He was 4-1 with three pins.
Prairie View qualified four wrestlers for state. Hagen Blanck placed second at 126 pounds. Bodi Isenhower was runner-up at 138 pounds. Damien Kline placed third at 170 pounds. Dayton Kline was third at 220 pounds.
Blanck, 21-5, was runner-up at 126 pounds. He was 3-1 with a major decision and two pins.
Isenhower, 17-9, placed second at 138 pounds. He was 2-1 with a pin.
Damien Kline, 14-8, was third at 170 pounds. He was 4-1 with four pins.
Dayton Kline, 24-14, placed fourth at 220 pounds. He was 3-2 with two pins.
Class 5A regional at Blue Valley Southwest
The Spring Hill Broncos placed fifth at the Class 5A regional tournament at Blue Valley Southwest High School on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The top eight wrestlers in each weight classification qualified for state.
Kelson McAllister, 22-8, was third at 145 pounds. He was 4-1 with a pin. McAllister won a pair of one-point decisions.
Ryan Phal, 21-16, placed fourth at 126 pounds. Phal was 2-2 with two pins.
Miles Bell, 14-13, was fourth at 152 pounds. He was 4-2 with three pins.
James Sheldon, 18-18, placed fifth at 113 pounds. He was 2-2 with a pin.
Kasey O’Neal, 5-5, was fifth at 182 pounds. He was 3-2 with two pins.
Draven Pipken, 33-8, placed fifth at 195 pounds. Pipken was 4-2 with a major decision, a technical fall and two pins.
Noah Anderton, 11-9, was seventh at 160 pounds. Anderton was 3-2 with three pins.
Brodie Pipkin, 7-12, placed seventh at 170 pounds. He was 3-2 with two pins.
Andrew Campbell, 20-15, was seventh at 220 pounds. He was 3-2 with two pins.
Jake Cochran, 10-21, placed eighth at 106 pounds. Cochran was 2-3 with two pins.
Avery Bartek, 14-10, was eighth at 138 pounds. He was 2-3 with two pins.
