PAOLA — Caden Marcum was taken by the Texas Rangers in the 13th round of the Major League Baseball draft.
Marcum, a 2022 graduate of Paola High School, was selected with the 379th overall pick. He was at home Tuesday, July 19, when he heard his name called on the Major League Baseball Network coverage of the draft.
“It was pretty cool to hear my name selected,” Marcum said. “It is a dream come true to be drafted, especially by the Texas Rangers.”
Marcum was wearing his Texas Rangers baseball cap for interviews Wednesday, July 20.
He is a Royals fan, growing up in the Kansas City metro area, but he also loves the Texas Rangers.
“I grew up following them a lot,” Marcum said. “I just love watching them play. One of my favorite players was Josh Hamilton. I really like their facility and the new stadium.”
The Texas Rangers opened Globe Life Field with high school graduation in May of 2020, an exhibition game and regular season game in July and to the public in October. The stadium, located in Arlington, features a retractable roof.
Caden Marcum’s uncle, Shaun, pitched in the Major Leagues for nine seasons, spending time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Cleveland Indians.
In the final start of his prep career, Caden Marcum took a no-hitter into the fifth inning of the Class 4A state opener against Clay Center when he felt a pop in his elbow. Marcum came out of the game as a precaution.
He had an MRI done in Texas, which revealed a torn ligament in his elbow. Marcum had Tommy John surgery on Monday, July 11. He had a visit scheduled with the Texas Rangers, who still wanted him to come by to meet everyone. Marcum was projected to be drafted in the third round but fell to the 13th round with the injury. Texas made it clear they were still very interested in him and demonstrated that, selecting Marcum with their pick in the 13th round.
“I was excited that they took a chance on me,” Marcum said. “I just have to wait right now and see what happens in the negotiations.”
Marcum will be out a year, following the Tommy John surgery on his arm. He has already committed to the University of Tennessee. The trip to Knoxville is not going to happen now, leaving Marcum with two options.
He will wait and see what the offer is from the Texas Rangers. He could sign with Texas and do his rehabilitation with the Rangers. Marcum could also rehab here in Kansas City and re-enter the Major League Baseball draft next summer.
Marcum met with his doctor the day after the surgery and has already started his rehabilitation program. He is rehabbing at a facility in the Kansas City metropolitan area where Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes works out.
The Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers were all inquiring about Marcum with lengthy telephone calls leading up to the three-day Major League Baseball draft, held Sunday, July 17, Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, during all-star week. In the end, it was the Texas Rangers who landed the Paola Panther all-star with their pick early on day three of the 20-round draft.
“I am just really excited for him,” said Caden’s father, Chris. “This is a huge accomplishment. When his name was called, I was excited for him. Playing professional baseball has been his dream since he was a kid. He has worked very hard for this.”
Marcum helped lead the Paola Panther baseball team to back-to-back Class 4A regional titles, placing third in the state tournament two years in a row in 2021 and 2022.
Marcum was a three-time Tri-County Spotlight Baseball player of the year. He was player of the year his freshman and junior seasons, high school baseball was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19. Marcum was pitcher of the year during his senior campaign. Paola was 16-8 this season and went 22-3 in 2021.
Marcum ended the season with four consecutive victories, allowing one run on three hits with 43 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.
He was first team All-Frontier League at outfield and first team Class 4A at outfield. Marcum was honorable mention all-league at pitcher.
Marcum was 5-3 with an earned run average of 2.89, allowing nine base hits in nine starts. Marcum had 76 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched.
He hit .390 with 30 base hits in 77 at bats. He had 16 extra-base hits with four doubles, six triples and six home runs. Marcum drove in 25 runs and had 25 runs scored. He drew 15 walks for an on-base percentage of .489.
The Big Train
Caden Marcum is related to Hall of Fame pitcher Walter Johnson on his mother’s side.
Caden is the son of Cadi (Stuteville) and Chris Marcum. Cadi’s grandmother’s maiden name was Johnson. Her grandmother’s brother, William “Bill” Johnson, played briefly in the Major Leagues before focusing his time on farming. The Johnsons were distant cousins to Walter Johnson, who was born in Humboldt, Kan.
Walter Johnson, 6-1, 200, won 417 games for the Washington Senators during a 21-year career from 1907 to 1927. He topped 30 wins twice in his career, including 36 wins in 1913, and won 20 or more games in a season 12 times. Johnson started 666 games, throwing 531 complete games with 110 shutouts, which still stands as Major League Baseball’s all-time record.
Johnson, “The Big Train,” was the first player to record 3,000 strikeouts. He is still ranked ninth on the all-time list. His strikeout record stood for 55 years, before it was broken by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan with the Houston Astros in 1983.
Ryan, who also pitched for the Texas Rangers, is the all-time strikeout leader with 5,714. Ryan, an 11th round draft pick by the New York Mets in 1965, played 27 seasons with stops in New York, California, Houston and Texas.
Marcum has a similar build to his famous Hall-of-Fame cousin, Walter Johnson, at 6-5, 160.
Both also have big hands, Caden’s mother, Cadi, said.
“We watched a documentary on Walter Johnson and saw they both have big hands and the same long fingers,” she said.
Area Professional Athletes
Caden Marcum joins an elite group of Miami County athletes to join the professional ranks, including Green Bay Packer Lynn Dickey and Oakland Raider Derrick Jensen.
Dickey, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, played collegiately at Kansas State University and was selected by the Houston Oilers in the third round of the National Football League draft in 1971. He played 17 seasons, including 12 with the Green Bay Packers.
Dickey was named to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 1992. He led the Osawatomie Trojans to the state title in 1967. Osawatomie named its football field after him and retired his No. 10 in 1971.
Jensen led the Osawatomie Trojans to a state championship in 1973. He played college football at Texas-Arlington where he was a two-time Southland Conference Most Valuable Player.
Jensen was taken by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 1978 NFL draft. He played in 106 games over eight seasons with 21 starts. Jensen blocked a punt for a touchdown as the Los Angeles Raiders defeated the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII. He later worked as a scout for the Seattle Seahawks.
Brian Shay, a Paola High School graduate, played collegiate football at Emporia State University where he won the Harlon Hill Award (the NCAA Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy) his senior season. He left the Emporia State Hornets as the all-time career all-purpose yards leader in college history.
Shay signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent in 1998 and spent part of one season on the practice squad. Shay spent time with the Berlin Thunder in NFL Europe and the Orlando Rage in the XFL. Shay is a member of the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the MIAA Hall of Fame, the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Kansas State High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Garrett Griffin, a Louisburg High School graduate, played college football at the Air Force Academy. He signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2016 and played on the practice squad. Griffin was on the practice squad in 2017.
He was on the practice squad to start the 2018 season and was activated in January, catching his first career touchdown pass eight days later from Drew Brees in the NFC Championship Game.
Griffin was recently signed by the Detroit Lions. He helped lead the Louisburg Wildcats to the Class 4A state football title in 2010, playing for his father Gary.
Jerald “Tiny” Vanrheen, a Paola graduate, played quarterback for the Panthers and also starred on the baseball field. Vanrheen played Minor League Baseball as a catcher in the Detroit Tigers organization. He coached baseball at Gardner-Edgerton for 10 seasons, working with Kansas City Royals former first-round pick Bubba Starling. Vanrheen was induced into the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002. He is the athletic director at Blue Valley High School.
Jeremy Isenhower, an Osawatomie graduate, played collegiate baseball for Missouri State University. Isenhower played second base and left field. He was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 31st round of the MLB draft in 2012. Isenhower spent two seasons in the minor leagues.
Mark Swope, a graduate of Spring Hill High School, played collegiate baseball at the University of Arkansas for the Razorbacks. He started game one of the College World Series in an 8-4 loss to eventual champion Wichita State in 1989.
Swope was taken by the Minnesota Twins in the 11th round of the 1990 MLB draft. He reached AA ball with the Orlando Sun Rays. Swope spent four seasons in professional baseball. He has been a player or coach in high school, college and professional baseball for more than 35 years.
Jay Belcher, a Spring Hill graduate, was drafted right out of high school by the Minnesota Twins in the 35th round of the MLB draft in 1990. Belcher played professional baseball for three seasons, reaching A ball with Fort Myers.
T.J. Cheatham, a Spring Hill graduate, led the Broncos to the Class 4A state championship, defeating Scott City 5-0 in the tile game. He notched all three wins at state.
Cheatham was taken by the New York Mets in the 1994 MLB draft. He committed to Wichita State University and played collegiate baseball for the Shockers.
