CANTON — Janel Carbajo of Spring Hill, known across the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom as the “Puppet Lady,” was enshrined in the Ford Hall of Fans at the Professional Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

She was presented with her Ford Hall of Fans class of 2020 ring and blue blazer during her induction Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Carbajo was shown her display case and plaque. Her case will be on display in Canton for one year, and the plaque will hang there forever.

“I saw the display case and I had tears,” Carbajo said. “Getting the ring put on my finger and being presented with the jacket was pretty darn cool.”

She became the “Puppet Lady” nearly three decades ago.

Janel was dating Tom, and their standing date was Sunday afternoon with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The couple went to a Christmas party and won a Sylvester Stallone puppet as a White Elephant gag gift.

Now, Janel and her White Elephant gift are enshrined in the Ford Hall of Fans, representing the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom.

Carbajo got the royal treatment at the Professional Football Hall of Fame, receiving a private tour of the museum’s vault with her husband Tom.

Carbajo was selected as one of three finalists for the Ford Hall of Fans in January, winning her trip to the Super Bowl to see her Kansas City Chiefs. Janel and her husband Tom flew out to Miami and watched the team capture the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Janel and Tom, retired teachers, live in Spring Hill. The couple have three children, Kelsey, Macy and Kaden.