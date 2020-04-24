OSAWATOMIE – Quarterbacks were a hot commodity in the first round of the 2020 National Football League draft.
For only the third time in the history of the draft, three quarterbacks were taken within the first six picks Thursday, April 23.
One of those years was the 1971 National Football League Draft, which featured former Osawatomie High School signal caller Lynn Dickey. Dickey was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the third round.
Quarterbacks were the first three picks in the 1971 and 1999 National Football League drafts.
Joe Burrow (Louisiana State University) was the first player taken in the 2020 draft, selected by the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 5 pick in the first round. The Los Angeles Chargers selected Justin Herbert (Oregon) with the No. 6 pick.
Jordan Love (Utah) was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 26th pick in the first round, taking four quarterbacks off the board on the first day of the draft.
It was only the ninth time that four or more quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the draft since it started in 1937.
1971 NFL Draft
Dickey, who played college football at Kansas State, was selected by the Houston Oilers in the third round with the 56th pick. He was the second quarterback taken by the Oilers in the draft.
Jim Plunket was the No. 1 selection in the 1971 draft held at the Belmont Plaza Hotel in New York City. Plunkett (Stanford) was chosen by the New England Patriots with the top overall pick. Archie Manning (Mississippi) was the No. 2 pick in the draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints. Dan Pastorini, (Santa Clara) was selected with the third pick by the Oilers.
Archie Manning had two boys selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Peyton Manning (Tennessee) was the No. 1 pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999. Eli Manning (Mississippi) was drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 draft and traded to the New York Giants.
1999 NFL Draft
Tim Couch (Kentucky) was the No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 1999 National Football League draft. Five quarterbacks were taken in the first round.
Donovan McNabb (Syracuse) was the No. 2 pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. Akili Smith (Oregon) was taken with the No. 3 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lynn Dickey
Dickey, a quarterback, led the Osawatomie High School Trojans to a state championship in 1967. The football stadium in Osawatomie is named after him and the Trojans retired his No. 10.
Dickey played at Kansas State University where he was one of the top passers in the Big Eight Conference. He was 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting following his senior season in 1970. He was named the MVP of the North-South Shrine Game.
He passed for 6,208 yards, which stood as a Kansas State record for 38 years. Josh Freeman broke the record in 2008.
Dickey played with the Houston Oilers from 1971-75 and finished his career with the Green Bay Packers, playing from 1976-1985.
Dickey was an All-Pro selection in 1983. He passed for a team-record 4,458 yards and 32 touchdowns. His single season passing record was broken by Aaron Rogers in 2011. He passed for 23,322 yards and 141 touchdowns in his NFL career.
Dickey is a member of the Kansas State Hall of Fame, the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, and the Greater Kansas City Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
His No. 11 was retired at Kansas State, honoring Dickey and his predecessor Steve Grogan. Grogan, a graduate of Ottawa High School, went on to play for the New England Patriots.
1983 NFL Draft
The 1983 National Football League draft is often referred to as the “Quarterback Class of 1983” with a record six quarterbacks taken in the first round.
John Elway (Stanford) was selected by the Baltimore Colts with the No. 1 pick in the 1983 draft and traded to the Denver Broncos.
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Todd Blackledge (Penn State) with the No. 7 pick. Jim Kelly (Miami) was taken by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 14 pick. Tony Eason (Illinois) was drafted by the New England Patriots with the No. 15 pick.
Ken O’Brien (California-Davis) was the No. 24 selection by the New York Jets. Dan Marino (Pittsburgh) was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 27 pick.
Elway, Kelly and Marino were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
2018 NFL Draft
Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 National Football League draft, selected by the Cleveland Browns. Five quarterbacks were taken in the first round. Sam Darnold (USC) was selected by the New York Jests with the No. 3 pick.
Josh Allen (Wyoming) was taken with the No. 7 pick by the Buffalo Bills. Josh Rosen (UCLA) was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 10 pick. Lamar Jackson (Louisville) was taken with the No. 32 pick by the Baltimore Ravens.
2012 NFL Draft
Andrew Luck (Stanford) was taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 National Football League draft. Four quarterbacks were taken in the first round.
Robert Griffin (Baylor) was the No. 2 pick by the Washington Redskins. Ryan Tannehill (Texas A&M) was taken by the Dolphins with the No. 8 pick. Brandon Weeden (Oklahoman State) was the No. 22 pick by the Cleveland Browns.
2011 NFL Draft
Cam Newton (Auburn) was the No. 1 overall selected in the 2011 National Football League draft by the Carolina Panthers. Four quarterbacks were taken in the first round.
Jake Locker (Washington) was the No. 8 pick by the Tennessee Titans. Blaine Gabbert (Missouri) was the No. 10 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Christian Ponder (Florida State) was the No. 12 pick by the Minnesota Vikings.
2004 NFL Draft
Eli Manning (Mississippi) was the No. 1 selection by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 National Football League draft. He was traded to the New York Giants. Four quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the draft.
Phillip Rivers (North Carolina State) was the No. 4 pick by the New York Giants. He was traded to the San Diego Chargers. Ben Roethlisberger (Miami-Ohio) was the No. 11 pick in the draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. J.P. Losman (Tulane) was the No. 22 pick by the Buffalo Bills.
2003 NFL Draft
Carson Palmer (USC) was the No. 1 pick in the 2003 National Football League draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Four quarterbacks were taken in the first round.
Byron Leftwich (Marshall) was the No. 7 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kyle Boller (California) was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 19 pick. Rex Grossman (Florida) was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 22 pick.
1987 NFL Draft
Four quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 1987 National Football League draft. Vinny Testaverde (Miami) was the No. 1 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kelly Stouffer (Colorado State) was the No. 6 selection by the St. Louis Cardinals. Chris Miller (Oregon) was taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 13 pick. Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) was the No. 26 pick by the Chicago Bears.
Hall of Fame Picks
1991 – Brett Favre (Southern Mississippi) was the No. 33 pick by the Atlanta Falcons. He was traded to Green Bay and led the Packers to a Super Bowl title.
1989 – Troy Aikman (UCLA) was the No. 1 draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He won three Super Bowl titles.
1983 – John Elway (Stanford) was the No. 1 selection by the Baltimore Colts and traded to the Denver Broncos. Elway won two Super Bowls. Jim Kelly (Miami) was the No. 14 pick by the Buffalo Bills, leading them to the Super Bowl four years in a row. Dan Marino (Pittsburgh) was the No. 27 selection by the Miami Dolphins. He led the Dolphins to a Super Bowl.
1979 – Joe Montana (Notre Dame) was the No. 82 pick by the San Francisco 49ers. He won four Super Bowls and was the MVP three times.
1973 – Dan Fouts (Oregon) was the No. 64 pick by the San Diego Chargers.
1970 – Terry Bradshaw (Louisiana Tech) was the No. 1 pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won four Super Bowl titles.
1968 – Ken Stabler (Alabama) was the No. 52 pick by the Oakland Raiders. He led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title.
1967 – Bob Griese (Purdue) was the No. 4 pick by the Miami Dolphins. He went to three straight Super Bowls with the Dolphins, winning two.
1965 – Joe Namath (Alabama) was the No. 1 pick by the New York Jets in the AFL Draft. He led the Jets to a Super Bowl title, predicting a victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts.
1964 – Roger Staubach (Navy) was the No. 129 pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He led Dallas to five Super Bowls, winning two titles.
1961 – Fran Tarkenton (Georgia) was the No. 29 pick by the Minnesota Vikings.
1957 – Len Dawson (Purdue) was the No. 5 pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dawson went on to play for Kansas City, leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory. Sonny Jurgensen (Duke) was the No. 43 pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.
1956 – Bart Starr (Alabama) was the No. 200 pick by the Green Bay Packers. He won the first two Super Bowls and was MVP in both games.
1955 – Johnny Unitas (Louisville) was the No. 102 pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He went on to star for the Baltimore Colts.
1949 – Norm Van Brocklin (Oregon) was the No. 37 pick by the Los Angeles Rams. Jim Finks (Tulsa) was the No. 116 pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. George Blanda (Kentucky) was the No. 119 pick by the Chicago Bears.
1948 – Bobby Layne (Texas) was the No. 3 pick by the Chicago Bears. Y.A Title (LSU) was the No. 6 pick by the Detroit Lions.
1944 – Otto Graham (Northwestern) was the No. 5 pick by the Detroit Lions. Bob Waterfield (UCLA) was the No. 42 pick by the Cleveland Rams.
1939 – Sid Luckman (Columbia) was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 2 pick.
1937 – Sammy Baugh (TCU) was the No. 6 pick by the Washington Redskins.
