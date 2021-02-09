MOUND CITY — Nineteen was a good number for the Osawatomie boys basketball team.
The Trojans had two 19-point quarters in a 10-point, 62-52, victory against rival Jayhawk-Linn on the road Thursday, Feb. 5.
Osawatomie held a 19-17 edge in the second quarter and went on a 19-12 run in the third quarter.
Four players hit double figures in a balanced offensive attack for the Osawatomie Trojans.
Romeo Smith led Osawatomie with 17 points. Kaden Carver posted 16 points.
Peyton Wendt had 14 points. Chris Pursley finished with 12 points. Matthew Fanning also scored.
Osawatomie made 21 field goals with three 3-pointers. The Trojans made 15 of 23 free throw attempts.
The Trojans are in action Friday, Feb. 12, playing Santa Fe Trail on homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.