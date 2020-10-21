LA CYGNE — Maddie Baker, Peyton Murrison and Kelsey Konitzer ran their way onto the All-Pioneer League cross country team for the Prairie View Lady Buffalos.
Baker, Murrison and Konitzer took advantage of their home course, finishing in the top 20.
Baker ran a time of 21 minutes, 56 seconds for seventh place in the league meet Thursday, Oct. 15. Baker was second-team, all-league with her performance.
Murrison placed 16th in 23:22. Konitzer was 20th in 24:08.
Brianna Shippy led the Osawatomie Lady Trojans, placing 23rd in 24:23. Ella McCammon of Prairie View was 26th in 24:44. Jessica Petric of Prairie View placed 27th in 24:44. Tess Thompson of Osawatomie was 30th in 25:51.
Luke Hebert set the pace for the Osawatomie boys, placing 23rd in 19:11. Sam Farley of Osawatomie was 29th in 19:40.
Other results from the girls meet were:
Darcy Haupt, Prairie View, 31st; Quinn Browning, Prairie View, 32nd; Christi McCoy, Osawatomie, 34th; Josie McCoy, Osawatomie, 35th.
Other results from the boys meet were:
Kooper Konitzer, Prairie View, 41st; Rhett Jackman, Prairie View, 42nd; Evan Ballinger, Prairie View, 45th; Creed Caldwell, Prairie View, 55th; Donovan Law, Prairie View, 56th.
