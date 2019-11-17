OSAWATOMIE – Lady Trojan hitter Madison Ballou, setter Tara Haag and hitter Allie Lagasse were named to the All-Pioneer League Volleyball Team recently announced by league coaches.
Ballou was a first-team selection at outside hitter. She is a junior.
Ballou had 88 aces and 145 kills.
Haag was a second-team selection at setter and right side hitter. Haag is a senior.
Haag had 53 aces and 76 kills.
Lagasse was a second-team selection at outside hitter. She is a junior.
Lagasse had 42 aces and 165 kills.
“All of the girls nominated were great leaders,” Osawatomie coach Emily Ballou said. “They all put in the time this summer and this fall on the court to improve, and help push the team to the next level. They truly have a passion and love for the sport.”
The Lady Trojans were runner-up in the Osawatomie Invitational. Osawatomie placed second in the West Franklin Invitational.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans served 90 percent as a team with 150 aces.
The Lady Trojans had 1,564 passes with 743 perfect passes. Osawatomie had 991 sets and 294 kills.
Pioneer League Volleyball
First Team
Dorotea Azzetti, OH, SR, Burlington; Madie McCoy, OH, SR, Wellsville; Marrit Mead, OH, SR, Santa Fe Trail; Madison Ballou, OH, JR, Osawatomie; Abby Reid, MH/S, JR, Anderson County; Becca Sprague, OH, JR, Iola; Jadyn Troutman, OH, JR, Wellsville.
Second Team
Alyssa Barrington, S, SR, Santa Fe Trail; Tara Haag, S/RS, SR, Osawatomie; Linnea Mowry, OH, SR, Burlington; Brooke Schettler, L, SR, Anderson County; Cali Foltz, OH, JR, Anderson County; Allie Lagasse, OH, JR, Osawatomie.
